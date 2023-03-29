Seven Districts vs Colatta Chocolates - Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023

Seven Districts will take on Colatta Chocolates in match number four of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday, March 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs COL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Seven Districts had an inconsistent run in the recently concluded Sharjah Hundred League. They had a win-loss record of 2-3 and finished seventh in the points table.

Meanwhile, Colatta Chocolates had three wins and two losses and missed out on a final due to net run rate. They finished third on the table.

SVD vs COL, Match Details

The 4th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023 between Seven Districts and Colatta Chocolates will be played on March 29, 2023, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 9.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SVD vs COL

Date & Time: March 29, 2023, 9.45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been on the slower side in the recent past. However, due to the short boundaries, expect some big runs. Spinners may play a significant role as well.

SVD vs COL Probable Playing 11 today

Seven Districts Team News

No major injury concerns.

Seven Districts Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Kashif-II, Farman Ali, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Haider-I, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Shahzad Ali, Hafiz Almas, Haider Ali-l, Muhammad Zameer-I, and Farhan Khan.

Colatta Chocolates Team News

No major injury concerns.

Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing XI: Samal Udawaththa, Janaka Chaturanga, Hari Prasanth, Laxman Sreekumar, Nikhil Srinivasan, Junaid Shamsuddin, Al Ameen Sainudeen, Mazhar Hussain, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Akhil Das, and Krishan Paul.

Today’s SVD vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hari Prasanth

Hari Prasanth played just a couple of games in the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 but he looked in very good touch. He accumulated 87 runs at a strike rate of 197.73.

Top Batter Pick

Laxman Sreekumar

Laxman Sreekumar was the leading run-getter for COL in the Sharjah Hundred League that took place recently. He scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 138.37 and also chipped in with two wickets with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hafiz Almas

Hafiz Almas made some useful all-round contributions in the Sharjah Hundred League 2023. The SVD seam-bowling all-rounder scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 and also picked up four wickets in three outings with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Haider Ali-l

Haider Ali-l bowled really well in the Sharjah Hundred League. The SVD left-arm spinner returned with eight wickets from five games in that competition.

SVD vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

Mazhar Hussain

Mazhar Hussain can have a significant all-round impact. The COL pace-bowling all-rounder scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 184.62 and took 11 wickets in five games in the Sharjah Hundred League.

Raees Ahmed Ayan

Raees Ahmed Ayan can be quite effective with both bat and ball. He smashed 95 runs at a strike rate of 131.94 and also took four scalps with the ball in the recently concluded Sharjah Hundred League.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mazhar Hussain (COL)

Hari Prasanth (COL)

Laxman Sreekumar (COL)

Raees Ahmed Ayan (SVD)

Hafiz Almas (SVD)

SVD vs COL match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Mazhar Hussain, Junaid Shamsuddin, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Hafiz Almas, and Raees Ahmed Ayan will be the ones to watch out for.

SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Seven Districts vs Colatta Chocolates - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Farman Ali, Hari Prasanth

Batters: Laxman Sreekumar, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Janaka Chaturanga

All-rounders: Mazhar Hussain, Junaid Shamsuddin, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Hafiz Almas

Bowlers: Haider Ali-l, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Seven Districts vs Colatta Chocolates - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Farman Ali, Hari Prasanth, Muhammad Kashif-II

Batters: Laxman Sreekumar, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Nikhil Srinivasan

All-rounders: Mazhar Hussain, Hafiz Almas, Akhil Das

Bowlers: Haider Ali-l, Krishan Paul

