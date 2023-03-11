SVD vs DDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League , Match 50

Seven Districts (SVD) will take on Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) in the 50th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, March 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SVD vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Seven Districts are not having a great time in the tournament. They have played five matches in the tournament and have only managed to win one of them. They are currently at number seven in Group A of the tournament.

The Dubai Dare Devils are having a more or less rocky ride in the tournament. They have won three of their six matches while losing the other three. They are currently at number three in Group A of the tournament.

SVD vs DDD Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League

The 50th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on March 11 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs DDD, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 50

Date and Time: March 11, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

SVD vs DDD Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy will be good for both the batters and the bowlers. Players of all trades will get something out of the wicket and a close fight between the bat and the ball is on the cards.

SVD vs DDD probable playing XIs for today’s match

SVD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SVD Probable Playing XI

Farman Ali (wk), Muhammad Kashif-II, Wahab Hassan, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Haider Ali-I (c), Raees Ahmad Ayan-I, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Nawaz-I, Hafiz Almas, and Vikum Bandara Sanjaya.

DDD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DDD Probable Playing XI

Rahul Soni (wk and c), Haroon Ghaus, Rathesh Pojari, Abdul Aziz, Ali Gohar, Charith Nirmal, Azharuddin Qureshi, Shazaib Khan, Ashish Sharma, Mohit Raghav, and Harjinder Singh IV.

SVD vs DDD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Soni

Rahul Soni has been very good with the bat in this tournament. He averages 50.16 points per game and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Lahiru Sandaruwan

Lahiru Sandaruwan has the highest points amongst the choices available from the batters section for this match. He is the best pick in this category.

All-rounder

Ali Gohar

Ali Gohar has been in very good form in this tournament. He has picked up 60 points per match and his ability to be impactful with both the bat and the ball makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Mohit Raghav

Mohit Raghav has been in decent form with the ball. His consistency in the tournament with the ball makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

SVD vs DDD Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Charith Nirmal

Charith Nirmal has been in good form with both the bat and the ball this tournament. The fact that he has picked up 85.66 points on average makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Raees Ahmed-I

Raees Ahmed has been good with both of her trades in the match. Ahmed is one of the safest bets as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for SVD vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Raees Ahmed-I

Charith Nirmal

Mohit Raghav

Ali Gohar

Muhammad Irfan-II

SVD vs DDD match expert tips

The pitch will be good for both the batters and the bowlers. All-rounders who bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top-order will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SVD vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 50, Head-to-Head League

SVD vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 50, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Soni-I

Batters: L Sandaruwan

All-rounders: A Gohar, H Ali-I, R Ahmed-I, C Nirmal, M Irfan-II, A Mohammed, A Qureshi

Bowlers: M Raghav, A Sharma-I

SVD vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 50, Grand League

SVD vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 50, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Soni-I

Batters: L Sandaruwan

All-rounders: A Gohar, H Ali-I, R Ahmed-I, C Nirmal, M Irfan-II, A Mohammed, A Qureshi

Bowlers: M Raghav, A Sharma-I

Poll : 0 votes