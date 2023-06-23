SVD vs DEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ajman A T10, Match 15

The 15th match of the Ajman A T10 will see Seven Districts (SVD) square off against Defenders CC (DEF) at the Eden Gardens Ajman in Ajman on Friday, June 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs DEF Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both the teams are having a good time in the tournament. Seven Districts have played five matches and have won four of them. They are currently in the second position in the points table.

Defenders CC, on the other hand, have won five of their six games and are currently at the top of the table. They will be looking to win the match and maintain their position at the top of the table.

SVD vs DEF Match Details

The 15th game of the Ajman A T10 will be played on June 23 at Eden Gardens Ajman in Ajman. The match will commence at 8.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SVD vs DEF, Match 15, Ajman A T10

Date and Time: June 23, 2023, Friday; 8.15 pm IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, Ajman.

SVD vs DEF Probable Playing XIs

SVD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SVD Probable Playing XI

M Kashif-II, F Ali, L Sandaruwan, H Almas, R Ahmed, N Arshad, W Hassan, H Ali, M Saghir Khan, Z Naseer, and NAziz.

DEF Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DEF Probable Playing XI

S Ul Haq Bhatti, S Sandy, F Babar, U Khan, S Khalid Butt, U Doger, S Babar, S Manshad, M Yasir Maharvi, M Ali Maharvi, and S Malook.

SVD vs DEF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - F Babar

F Babar has been in good form in the tournament with the bat. He also has a great pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him a great pick from this section.

Batter - U Khan

U Khan has been in great touch with the bat. He is scoring runs on a consistent basis and that makes him a great choice as the batter for the match.

All-rounder - N Arshad

N Arshad has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He is one player who can pick up points in both innings of the match. Arshad will be a brilliant pick for the match.

Bowler - H Ali

H Ali has been in good form with the ball. He is picking up wickets in all the stages of the game and that makes him a great choice from the bowler section.

SVD vs DEF match captain and vice-captain choices

N Arshad

N Arshad has been doing a great job for the team with both the bat and the ball. Arshad will be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the tournament as he can give significant points in both innings of the match.

H Ali-I

H Ali-I has been doing a great job with the ball in the tournament. He can also make some contributions with the bat lower down the order and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SVD vs DEF, Match 15

N Arshad

H Ali-I

U Khan

M Saghir Khan

F Babar

SVD vs DEF Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favour players of all trades. All-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

SVD vs DEF Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: F Babar

Batters: U Khan, B Ghazanfar, H Almas

All-rounders: R Ahmed-I, W Hassan, N Arshad (c)

Bowlers: S Manshad, H Ali-I (vc), M Saghir Khan, Z Naseer

SVD vs DEF Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: F Babar

Batters: U Khan (c), B Ghazanfar, H Almas

All-rounders: R Ahmed-I, W Hassan (vc), N Arshad

Bowlers: S Manshad, H Ali-I, M Saghir Khan, Z Naseer

