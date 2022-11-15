SVD vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 31

Seven Districts (SVD) will be up against Emirates NBD Cricket Club (ECC) in the 31st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SVD vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Seven Districts have won one out of their three matches and are fourth from the bottom in the standings with two points. They lost their last game against Pacific Group by six wickets. Emirates NBD, meanwhile, will head into the match on the back of a massive 89-run defeat. They currently occupy the penultimate position in the points table.

SVD vs ECC Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022

The 31st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on November 15 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 15th November 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SVD vs ECC Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy has favored the batters in this format. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing the batters to play shots on the up, with the short boundaries also aiding them.

Last 5 matches (ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 155.8

Average second-innings score: 145.4

SVD vs ECC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Seven Districts: L-W-L

Emirates NBD Cricket Club: L-L-W

SVD vs ECC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Seven Districts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Zameer, Farman Ali, Muhammad Kashif (wk), Raees Ahmed, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Sagheer, Abdul Ghaffar, Hafiz Almas, Shahid Nawaz, and Haider Ali (C).

Emirates NBD Cricket Club injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Emirates NBD Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Yasir (C), Mohammad Shahir (wk), Muhammad Imran, Santosh Pillai, Hammad Ahmed Khan, Anuj Thakur, Vaibhahv Singh, Akhlaq Haider, Mubashir Bukhari, Chakura Raveen, Lahiru Malwatta.

SVD vs ECC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Shahir (3 matches, 105 runs, Strike Rate: 198.11)

M Shahir is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has smacked 105 runs in three matches at a strike rate of over 198.

Top Batter pick

F Mohammad (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.63)

F Mohammad has picked up three wickets in three games but has been expensive. He will be looking to improve his economy rate of 9.63.

Top All-rounder pick

S Pillai (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 20.33)

S Pillai has done a decent job with the ball, having scalped six wickets in three games at an average of 20.33.

Top Bowler pick

H Almas (3 matches, 45 runs and 2 wickets)

H Almas has been in good form for the Seven Districts in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022. He has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 150 and also has two wickets to his name.

SVD vs ECC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Haider

A Haider is his side's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven scalps at an average of 12.29 and an economy rate of 8.60. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SVD vs ECC Dream11 fantasy team.

H Ahmed Khan

H Ahmed Khan, on the other hand, tops the run-scoring charts for the Emirates. He has amassed 189 runs in three games at an average of 94.50 and a strike rate of over 185.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SVD vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points H Ahmed Khan 189 runs 262 points A Haider 7 wickets 239 points M Shahir 105 runs 200 points S Pillai 6 wickets 184 points M Kashif 117 runs 167 points

SVD vs ECC match expert tips

H Ahmed Khan has been in fluent touch with the bat and is a must-have pick for your SVD vs ECC Dream11 fantasy team.

SVD vs ECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Shahir, M Kashif

Batters: A Haidar (c), F Mohammad, M Yasir, M Sagheer Afridi

All-rounders: S Pillai, A Ghaffar

Bowlers: H Ahmed Khan (vc), H Almas, S Nawaz

SVD vs ECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Shahir (vc), M Kashif

Batters: A Haidar, F Mohammad (c), M Yasir

All-rounders: S Pillai, A Ghaffar

Bowlers: H Ahmed Khan, H Almas, S Nawaz, H Ali

