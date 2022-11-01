SVD vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 2022, Match 10

Seven Districts (SVD) will face Future Mattress (FM) in the 10th match of the Dubai D10 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs FM Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Seven Districts will be eager to get their campaign off to a winning start. The Future Mattress, on the other hand, have played one game already, losing to Colatta by 16 runs.

SVD vs FM Match Details, Match 10

The 10th match of the Dubai D10 2022 will be played on November 1 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 7:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs FM, Dubai D10 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 1st November, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

SVD vs FM Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is generally competitive, with both batters and bowlers expected to find some assistance. The surface is expected to slow down as the game progresses, making it a tad difficult o bat in the second innings.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 95.2

Average second-innings score: 81.8

SVD vs FM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Seven Districts: NA

Future Mattress: L

SVD vs FM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Seven Districts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Farman Ali (wk), Farooq Mohammad, Muhammad Sagheer, Shahzad Ali, Haider Ali-l, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Haider (c), Shahid Nawaz, Ajmal Khan.

Future Mattress injury/team news

No major injury updates

Future Mattress Probable Playing 11

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Saif Janjua, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Hameed Khan, Asif Khan, Syed Maqsood, Shoaib Laghari, Adil Mirza, Rohan Mustafa (c), Asif Mumtaz, Touqeer Riyasat.

SVD vs FM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Ikram Jaura (1 match, 6 runs, Strike Rate: 120.00)

M Ikram Jaura is a decent wicket-keeper choice for your SVD vs FM Dream11 fantasy team. He scored six runs in the first match and was dismissed quickly.

Top Batter pick

A Sharafu (1 match, 9 runs, Strike Rate: 128.57)

A Sharafu failed to live up to his potential in the opening contest, scoring only nine runs off seven balls.

Top All-rounder pick

U Ali (1 match, 9 runs and 1 wicket)

U Ali could prove to be an interesting all-round choice for your SVD vs FM Dream11 fantasy team. He scored nine runs and also picked up a crucial wicket in the first game.

Top Bowler pick

M Azhar (1 match, 10 runs and 1 wicket)

M Azhar also managed to pick up a wicket but his economy rate of 10 was too high. He also managed to score 10 runs.

SVD vs FM match captain and vice-captain choices

B Cheema

Basil Cheema has plenty of experience and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SVD vs FM Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 4773 runs in 206 matches at an average of 33.61 and strike rate of 145.08. He has also taken 30 wickets.

R Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa has represented the UAE in international cricket on several occasions. He has scored 984 runs in 55 T20Is at an average of over 20 and has also taken 56 wickets at a useful economy rate of 6.86.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SVD vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats B Cheema 4773 runs and 30 wickets in 206 matches R Mustafa 984 runs and 56 wickets in 55 T20Is U Ali 9 runs and 1 wicket M Azhar 10 runs and 1 wicket A Sharafu 9 runs

SVD vs FM match expert tips

B Cheema and R Mustafa are the leaders of their team and they will be safe captaincy pairings for your SVD vs FM Dream11 fantasy team.

SVD vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

SVD vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Ikram Jaura, M Kashif

Batters: A Sharafu, B Cheema (c), M Sagheer Afridi

All-rounders: U Ali, R Mustafa (vc), M Saghir Khan

Bowlers: M Azhar, M Uzair-Khan, H Almas

SVD vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

SVD vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Kashif

Batters: A Sharafu, B Cheema, F Mohammad, M Sagheer Afridi

All-rounders: U Ali (c), R Mustafa, M Saghir Khan

Bowlers: M Azhar (vc), M Uzair-Khan, H Almas

