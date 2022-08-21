SVD vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 2

The second match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see the Seven Districts (SVD) take on Interglobe Marine (IGM) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs IGM Fantasy Cricket Tips, today's playing 11s, SVD vs IGM Dream11 prediction and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the ICC Academy Summer Cup. The Interglobe Marine recently won the Bukhatir T20 League by defeating the Future Mattress in the finals. The Seven Districts have a lot of experienced and in-form players who have helped them win three of their last five domestic games.

The Seven Districts will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but the Interglobe Marine is a relatively better team. The Interglobe Marine is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SVD vs IGM Match Details

The 2nd match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on August 21st at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs IGM, Match 2

Date and Time: 21st August 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between the Future Mattress and Pindi Boys Defenders CC, where a total of 386 runs were scored in just 40 overs. The pitch looks good to bat on, so both teams will prefer to bat first and make the best use of the pitch.

SVD vs IGM Form Guide

SVD - Won three of their last five matches

IGM - Won thirteen of their fourteen matches

SVD vs IGM Probable Playing XI

SVD Playing XI

Farman Ali (wk), Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Haider, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Haider, Shahzad Ali, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Uzair Anees, Abdul Ghaffar, Farooq Mohammad, Muhammad Saghir Khan

IGM Playing XI

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Hameedullah Khan, Toqueer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Mumtaz, Harry Bharwal, Junaid Siddique, Shahnawaz Khan

SVD vs IGM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem (35 T20 matches, 1036 runs)

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is also doing well behind the wickets, so he can give a lot of points from catches too.

Batters

S Singh (28 T20 matches, 611 runs)

S Singh and Asif Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Singh last played for the Bukhatir League in June, where he was looking in good form.

All-rounders

S Ali (5 matches, 64 runs)

S Ali and T Riyasat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ali performed exceptionally well for his former team, the "Fair Deal Defenders".

Bowlers

A Ghaffar (56 T20 matches, 74 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ghaffar and F Mohammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mumtaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team as he has performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T20 league.

SVD vs IGM match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Kaleem

Y Kaleem batted really well in the Bukhatir T20 league as well as the pitch is good for batting, so he is the best captaincy pick for today's match. He has already scored 1000+ runs in just 35 matches.

S Singh

Like Y Kaleem, S Singh will bat in the top order and also in top-notch form. Fans can expect him to play some beautiful shots on today's batting pitch. He has already scored 611 runs in 28 T20 matches at a strike rate of 163 with an average of 25.

5 Must-Picks for SVD vs IGM, Match 2

A Ghaffar

Y Kaleem

T Riyasat

S Singh

S Ali

Seven Districts vs Interglobe Marine Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least three batters who will bat in the top order. Making batters captain and vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seven Districts vs Interglobe Marine Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: S Singh, B Hameed, Asif Khan

All-rounders: W Hassan, S Ali, T Riyasat

Bowlers: A Ghaffar, F Mohammad, A Mumtaz, M Saghir Khan

Seven Districts vs Interglobe Marine Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: S Singh, B Hameed, Asif Khan, L Sandaruwan

All-rounders: W Hassan, S Ali, T Riyasat

Bowlers: A Ghaffar, F Mohammad, A Mumtaz

