SVD vs JVC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 16

Seven Districts (SVD) will be up against JVC Stallions (JVC) in the 16th match of the CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SVD vs JVC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Seven Districts have lost both their first two matches, with their most recent defeat coming against 11 Ace in the Super Over. JVC Stallions, meanwhile, started their campaign with an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Colatta Chocolates.

SVD vs JVC Match Details, CBFS T10 League

The 16th match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on November 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs JVC, CBFS T10 League, Match 16

Date and Time: 26th November 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SVD vs JVC Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in this format. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. The shorter boundaries will also play into the batters' hands.

Last 5 matches (CBFS T10 League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 111

Average second-innings score: 102.25

SVD vs JVC Form Guide (CBFS T10 League)

Seven Districts: L-L

JVC Stallions: L

SVD vs JVC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Seven Districts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Haider, Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Zameer, Farman Ali (wk), Raees Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar, Hafiz Almas, Shahid Nawaz, Haider Ali ©, Wajid Khan, Mohammad Mohsin.

JVC Stallions injury/team news

No major injury updates.

JVC Stallions Probable Playing 11

Umer Yasin (wk), Syed Haider, Mohammad Usman, Anil Rathod, Nazuk Ali, Junaid Zakir, Hasnat Azeem, Habib Khan, Ganesh Daphle, Syed Umer Ali, Ali Raza.

SVD vs JVC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

F Ali (2 matches, 28 runs, Strike Rate: 116.67)

F Ali could be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your SVD vs JVC Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 28 runs at a strike rate of 116.67.

Top Batter pick

L Sandaruwan (1 match, 39 runs, Strike Rate: 162.50)

L Sandaruwan looked in great touch in the only match he has batted in so far, slamming 39 runs at a terrific strike rate of 162.50.

Top All-rounder pick

H Khan (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 10.00)

H Khan could prove to be an instrumental all-rounder. He picked up a wicket in the last game.

Top Bowler pick

H Ali (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.67)

H Ali has ascalped two wickets at an economy rate of 8.67 in the CBFS T10 League so far.

SVD vs JVC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ghaffar

A Ghaffar is an experienced campaigner who could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SVD vs JVC Dream11 fantasy team. He is his side's leading run-scorer in the CBFS T10 League with 67 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 186.11. Ghaffar has also taken two wickets.

H Almas

H Almas has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.00. He has also scored 14 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SVD vs JVC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A Ghaffar 67 runs and 2 wickets H Almas 14 runs and 2 wickets H Ali 2 wickets L Sandaruwan 39 runs

SVD vs JVC match expert tips

A Ghaffar has been in top form with both the bat and ball, and could prove to be an important player for your SVD vs JVC Dream11 fantasy team.

SVD vs JVC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

SVD vs JVC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: F Ali, U Yasin

Batters: L Sandaruwan, R Ahmed, S Haider

All-rounders: A Ghaffar (c), H Khan, J Zakir

Bowlers: H Almas (vc), H Ali, W Khan

SVD vs JVC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

SVD vs JVC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: F Ali, U Yasin

Batters: L Sandaruwan (vc), R Ahmed, S Haider

All-rounders: A Ghaffar, H Khan, A Rehman Malik

Bowlers: H Almas, H Ali (c), F Ahmed

