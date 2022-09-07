SVD vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see the Seven Districts (SVD) lock horns with Karwan CC (KWN) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, September 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs KWN Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s of match 18.

The Seven Districts have won two of their last three games and will be keen to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming matches. Karwan CC, on the other hand, lost their first match to The Vision Shipping by five wickets.

Karwan CC will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but the Seven Districts are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SVD vs KWN Match Details

The 18th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on September 7 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs KWN, Match 18

Date and Time: September 07, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between The Vision Shipping and Karwan CC, where a total of 285 runs were scored in just 30.4 overs at a loss of 15 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on the pitch.

SVD vs KWN Form Guide

SVD - W W L

KWN - L

SVD vs KWN Probable Playing XI

SVD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Farman Ali (wk), Naveed Haider, Muhammad Haider, Shahzad Ali, Wahab Hassan, Abdul Ghaffar, Farooq Mohammad, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Zameer, Shahid Nawaz, Sagheer Afridi.

KWN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Furqan Khalil (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Lovepreet Singh, Qamar Awan, Zahid Ali, Moazzam Hayat, Ismail Khan, Unaib Rehman, Babar Iqbal, Sardar Bahzad, Nadir Hussain

SVD vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Ali (3 matches, 45 runs)

F Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. F Khalil is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Ali (3 matches, 85 runs)

S Ali and M Haider are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Shahzad has also played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Ghaffar (3 matches, 85 runs, 7 wickets)

A Ghaffar and F Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Bahzad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Zameer (3 matches, 29 runs, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Zameer and B Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Saghir Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SVD vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ghaffar

S Mahmood will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 85 runs and taken seven wickets in the last three matches.

F Mohammad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Mohammad as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 58 runs and picked up wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SVD vs KWN, Match 18

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points F Mohammad 58 runs and 4 wickets 231 points A Ghaffar 85 runs and 7 wickets 343 points M Zameer 6 wickets 221 points S Ali 85 runs 124 points M Saghir Khan 37 runs and 3 wickets 194 points

Seven Districts vs Karwan CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seven Districts vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Seven Districts vs Karwan CC Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: F Ali

Batters: R Shahzad, S Ali, M Haider, Q Awan

All-rounders: F Mohammad, S Bahzad, A Ghaffar

Bowlers: M Zameer, M Saghir Khan, B Iqbal

Seven Districts vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Seven Districts vs Karwan CC Grand League

Wicketkeeper: F Ali

Batters: R Shahzad, S Ali, Q Awan

All-rounders: F Mohammad, S Bahzad, A Ghaffar

Bowlers: M Zameer, U Rehman, M Saghir Khan, B Iqbal

