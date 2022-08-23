SVD vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see the Seven Districts take on the Mideast Metals (SVD vs MEM) on Monday, August 23. The Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs MEM fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, Dream11 prediction and the pitch report.

The Mideast Metals will be playing their first match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup. They have a lot of experienced and in-form players and will be up against a Seven Districts team that won their first match against the Interglobe Marine by 36 runs.

The Metals will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note. However, the Seven Districts are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SVD vs MEM Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on August 23 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST.

Match: SVD vs MEM, Match 4, ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022.

Date and Time: 23rd August 2022, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between the Dubai Dare Devils and the Pindi Boys Defenders CC. A total of 349 runs were scored in just 37 overs during the contest.

The pitch will certainly favor run-scoring, so both teams will prefer to bat first and set a sizeable target.

SVD vs MEM Form Guide

SVD - W.

MEM - Will be playing their first match of the season.

SVD vs MEM Probable Playing XI

SVD Playing XI

Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Sagheer, Naveed Haider, Muhammad Zameer, Shahzad Ali, Wahab Hassan, Farman Ali (wk), Abdul Ghaffar, Ajmal Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Saghir Khan.

MEM Playing XI

Awais Noor, Faizan Awan, Irfan Ashraf, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja (c), Tehran Khan, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Farzam Alam, Adnan Maqsood, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Qaiser.

SVD vs MEM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ur Rehman (168 matches, 3299 runs)

A Ur Rehman is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has also done well behind the wickets and get you plenty of points from catches too.

Batters

S Ali (250 matches, 6891 runs, 61 wickets)

S Ali and A Noor are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. F Awan has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches and is also a good pick.

All-rounders

K Khawaja (177 matches, 2497 runs, 202 wickets)

K Khawaja and F Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and are likely to complete their quota of overs. A Ghaffar is another good pick as well.

Bowlers

M Saghir Khan (73 matches, 899 runs, 88 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Saghir Khan and H Bilal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl the death overs, which could see them pick up more wickets.

M Zameer is another good pick for your Dream11 team as he has performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T20 league.

SVD vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Khawaja

K Khawaja will bat in the top order and is also likely to bowl four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has smashed 2497 runs and taken 202 wickets in just 177 T20 matches.

S Ali

Since the pitch is good for batting, S Ali is a wise choice to be your captain for the grand league teams. He already has 6891 runs in just 250 T20 matches and has also taken 61 wickets.

5 Must-Picks for SVD vs MEM, Match 4

S Ali.

A Ur Rehman.

K Khawaja.

F Mohammad.

M Saghir Khan.

Seven Districts vs Mideast Metals Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least three batters who will bat in the top order. Making top-order all-rounders and batters your captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seven Districts vs Mideast Metals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Ur Rehman.

Batters: S Ali, F Awan, A Noor.

All-rounders: A Anwaar, A Ghaffar, F Mohammad, K Khawaja.

Bowlers: M Zameer, M Saghir Khan, H Bilal.

Seven Districts vs Mideast Metals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Ur Rehman.

Batters: S Ali, F Awan, A Noor.

All-rounders: A Anwaar, A Ghaffar, F Mohammad, K Khawaja.

Bowlers: A Khan, M Saghir Khan, H Bilal.

