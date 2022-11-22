SVD vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 39

Seven Districts (SVD) will be up against Mid East Metals (MEM) in the 39th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, November 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SVD vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Seven Districts and Mid East Metals have had decent ICCA Arabian T20 League campaigns so far, with each winning two of their four games. A thrilling contest awaits us in Dubai.

SVD vs MEM Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022

The 39th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on November 22 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs MEM, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 39

Date and Time: 22nd November 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SVD vs MEM Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy has favored the batters in this format. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing the batters to play shots on the up. The short boundaries also keep the bowlers under pressure.

Last 5 matches (ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 155.8

Average second-innings score: 145.4

SVD vs MEM Form Guide (ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022)

Seven Districts: W-L-W-L

Mid East Metals: W-L-LW

SVD vs MEM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Seven Districts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Wahab Hassan, Farooq Mohammad, Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Farman Ali, Haider Ali-l (C), Muhammad Zameer, Shahid Nawaz, Ajmal Khan.

Mid East Metals injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Mid East Metals Probable Playing 11

Awais Noor, Irfan Ashraf, Rizwan Khan (C), Mannal Siddiqui, Faizan Awan, Khurram Khawaja, Basit Ali-I, Muhammad Asif, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mustafa Muhammad, Hazrat Bilal.

SVD vs MEM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Kashif (4 matches, 117 runs, Strike Rate: 142.68)

M Kashif is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team, having smacked 117 runs in four ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 matches at a strike rate of over 142.

Top Batter pick

F Mohammad (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.63)

F Mohammad has picked up three wickets in three games but has been expensive. He will be looking to improve his economy rate of 9.63.

Top All-rounder pick

A Ghaffar (4 matches, 99 runs and 1 wicket)

A Ghaffar has been in great form in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022. He has amassed 99 runs at an average of 33.00 and also taken a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

H Almas (4 matches, 79 runs and 3 wickets)

H Almas has managed 79 runs at an average close to 40 in addition to claiming three wickets.

SVD vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Khawaja

K Khawaja is an outstanding all-rounder who will be looking to make a big impact today. He has scored 81 runs in four games at an average of 20.25, while also taking five wickets at an economy rate of 9.43. Khawaja will be an effective captaincy pick for your SVD vs MEM Dream11 fantasy team.

T Khan

T Khan is his side's leading wicket-taker in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 with six wickets at an average of 15.50. He has also scored 26 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SVD vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points T Khan 26 runs and 6 wickets 235 points K Khawaja 81 runs and 5 wickets 232 points H Almas 79 runs and 3 wickets 230 points S Nawaz 5 wickets 208 points M Kashif 117 runs 201 points

SVD vs MEM match expert tips

T Khan has been in great form with both the bat and ball and should be the captain of your SVD vs MEM Dream11 fantasy team.

SVD vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 39, Head to Head League

SVD vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 39, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Kashif, A Ur Rehman

Batters: F Mohammad, M Sagheer Afridi, A Noor

All-rounders: K Khawaja (c), A Ghaffar, A Anwaar

Bowlers: T Khan (vc), H Almas, S Nawaz

SVD vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 39, Grand League

SVD vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 39, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Kashif (vc)

Batters: F Mohammad, M Sagheer Afridi, F Awan

All-rounders: K Khawaja, A Ghaffar, M Siddiqui

Bowlers: T Khan, H Almas (c), S Nawaz, B Ali

