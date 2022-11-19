SVD vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 5

Seven Districts (SVD) will be up against Pacific Group (PAG) in the fifth match 5 of the CBFS T10 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, November 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 5.

Both Seven Districts and Pacific Group will be beginning their CBFS T10 League campaigns here. They are coming off the back of the CBFS T20 League and several of their players are in top form. The onus will be on scoring quickly here.

SVD vs PAG Match Details, Match 5

The fifth match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on November 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs PAG, CBFS T10 League, Match 5

Date and Time: November 19, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SVD vs PAG Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. The boundaries are also short and bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 137.5

Average second innings score: 87

SVD vs PAG Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Seven Districts: NA

Pacific Group: NA

SVD vs PAG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Seven Districts Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Sagheer Afridi, Raees Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar, Wahab Hassan, Faizan Awan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Zameer, Muhammad Haider (C), Hafiz Almas, and Haider Ali-l.

Pacific Group Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Pacific Group Probable Playing 11

Abhay Jotin, Jiju Janardhanan (C), Ansh Tandon, Fahad Nawaz, Adeel Malik-l, Mohammad Waseem, Mayank Chowdary, Fayyaz Ahmed, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mudassir Ghulam, and Zahoor Khan.

SVD vs PAG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Tahir (92 runs in 4 matches)

H Tahir could be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your SVD vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 92 runs in four matches during the CBSF T20 League.

Top Batter pick

A Jotin (203 runs in 7 matches)

A Jotin was the third-highest scorer for his team during the recently held CBSF T20 League. He has scored 203 runs in seven games at an average of 50.75. He also had a strike rate of 140.00.

Top All-rounder pick

W Khan (65 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches)

W Khan could prove to be an instrumental all-rounder. He has scored 65 runs and has also taken three wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

M Amin (14 wickets in 7 matches)

M Amin was the highest wicket-taker for his side in the competition. He has scalped 14 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 6.77.

SVD vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

J Janardhanan

J Janardhanan has plenty of experience and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SVD vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Team. He was the top-scorer for his side during the CBSF T20 League and had 236 runs in seven matches at an average of close to 40. He also had a strike rate close to 160.

Janardhanan was also the second-highest wicket-taker for his team with seven wickets.

F Ahmed

F Ahmed was the second-highest run-scorer for Pacific Group. He had gathered 206 runs at an average of 41.20

5 Must-picks with players stats for SVD vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats J Janardhanan 236 runs and 7 wickets F Ahmed 206 runs M Amin 14 wickets A Jotin 203 runs

SVD vs PAG match expert tips

J Janardhanan has been in top form with both the bat and the ball. He could prove to be an important player for your SVD vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy.

SVD vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

SVD vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: H Tahir, M Chowdary

Batters: A Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmed, J Janardhanan, M Sagheer Afridi

All-rounders: R Ahmed, W Khan

Bowlers: H Ali, M Amin, R Akifullah Khan

SVD vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

SVD vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: H Tahir, M Chowdary

Batters: A Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmed, J Janardhanan

All-rounders: R Ahmed, W Khan, M Zameer

Bowlers: H Almas, M Amin, R Akifullah Khan

