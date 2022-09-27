SVD vs SCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see the Seven Districts (SVD) squaring off against the Sharjah Cricket Academy (SCA) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday, September 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs SCA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Sharjah Cricket Academy have lost both of their last two games by big margins. The Seven Districts, too, had a disastrous start to the season as they have lost both of their last two matches.

The Seven Districts will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Sharjah Cricket Academy have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SVD vs SCA Match Details

The 16th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs SCA, Match 16

Date and Time: September 27, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the DCC Starlets and the Sri Lions, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

SVD vs SCA Form Guide

SVD - L L

SCA - L L

SVD vs SCA Probable Playing XI

SVD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Wajid Khan, Farman Ali, Muhammad Kashif (c & wk), Muhammad Haider, Shahzad Ali, Asif Malik, Haider Ali, Shahid Nawaz, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Wahab Hassan, and Muhammad Farooq.

SCA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Mudit Agarwal, Aryan Saxena, Zainullah, Kashish Panseja, Yuvraj Barua, Rayan Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Maroof Merchant, Harsh Desai, and Furqan Shafi.

SVD vs SCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Kashif (2 matches, 56 runs)

M Kashif is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping.

Batters

W Khan (2 matches, 21 runs, 1 wicket)

A Saxena and W Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Y Barua has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Khan (2 matches, 68 runs, 4 wickets)

H Khan and F Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. W Hassan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Desai (2 matches, 70 runs, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Desai and S Nawaz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SVD vs SCA match captain and vice-captain choices

H Khan

H Khan is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of 10 overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He has already smashed 68 runs and picked up four wickets in the last two games.

H Desai

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for spinners, you can make H Desai the captain of the grand league teams. He is also expected to bat in the middle order. He has already smashed 70 runs and scalped two wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SVD vs SCA, Match 16

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points H Desai 70 runs and 2 wickets 159 points H Khan 68 runs and 4 wickets 210 points S Nawaz 15 runs and 4 wickets 140 points W Hassan 31 runs and 1 wicket 72 points F Mohammad 98 runs 122 points

Seven Districts vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seven Districts vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Seven Districts vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Kashif

Batters: W Khan, A Saxena, Y Barua

All-rounders: W Hassan, F Mohammad, H Khan

Bowlers: S Nawaz, H Ali, H Desai

Seven Districts vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Seven Districts vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: F Ali, A Sharma

Batters: W Khan, A Saxena, Y Barua

All-rounders: M Zameer, F Mohammad, H Khan, S Singh

Bowlers: S Nawaz, H Ali, H Desai

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far