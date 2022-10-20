SVD vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 1

The first match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see the Seven Districts (SVD) squaring off against The Vision Shipping (TVS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Thursday, October 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs TVS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. The Vision Shipping have a lot of experience and in-form, while the Seven Districts have some young players who will try their best in this prestigious tournament.

The Vision Shipping will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Seven Districts have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SVD vs TVS Match Details

The first match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on October 20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs TVS, Match 1

Date and Time: October 20, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last international T20 match played on this pitch was between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where a total of 260 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SVD vs TVS Form Guide

SVD - Will be playing their first match

TVS - Will be playing their first match

SVD vs TVS Probable Playing XI

SVD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shahzad Ali (c), Muhammad Haider, Farman Ali (wk), Haider Ali, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Farooq, Wajid Khan, Shahid Nawaz, Wahab Hassan, and Asif Malik.

TVS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Saqib Mahmood (c), Jawad Ghani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Waheed Ahmed, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Shahbaz Ali, Sajad Malook, Salman Khan, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, and Mohammad Nadeem.

SVD vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

F Ali

F Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. M Umar Arshad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

F Mohammad

F Mohammad and M Sagheer are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Faraz played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Sagir

M Saghir and M Nadeem are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. M Zameer is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Nawaz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ali and S Nawaz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Ghani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SVD vs TVS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Nadeem

M Nadeem is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He has already smashed 89 runs and taken four wickets in the last two games.

M Sagheer

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make M Sagheer the captain of the grand league teams. He is also expected to bowl in the middle overs.

5 Must-Picks for SVD vs TVS, Match 1

N Faraz

M Sagheer

M Nadeem

M Saghir

F Mohammad

Seven Districts vs The Vision Shipping Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seven Districts vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fanatsy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: F Ali, M Umar Arshad

Batters: M Sagheer, F Mohammad, N Faraz

All-rounders: M Nadeem, M Saghir, M Zameer

Bowlers: S Nawaz, S Ali, J Ghani

Seven Districts vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: F Ali

Batters: M Sagheer, F Mohammad, N Faraz

All-rounders: M Nadeem, M Saghir, M Zameer, S Mahmood

Bowlers: A Ghaffar, S Ali, J Ghani

