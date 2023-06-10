SVD vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League, Match 17

The 17th match of the Bukhatir T20 League will see the Seven Districts (SVD) square off against the Z Games Strikers (ZGS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE, on Saturday, June 10.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match for the Seven Districts in the tournament and they will be looking to win this match and get off to a solid start.

The Z Games Strikers, on the other hand, are struggling with form as they have lost three of their first four matches. Z Games Strikers will be trying to win this match and get their campaign back on track.

SVD vs ZGS Match Details

The 17th match of the Bukhatir T20 League will be played on June 10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. The match will commence at 6.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SVD vs ZGS, Match 17, Bukhatir T20 League

Date and Time: June 10, 2023, Saturday; 6.00 pm IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

SVD vs ZGS Probable Playing XIs

SVD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SVD Probable Playing XIs

F Ali, M Kashif-II, M Irfan, S Ali, A Ghaffar-I, M Haider-I, A Urrahim, R Ahemd-I, H Ali-i, V Bandara, and M Irshad.

ZGS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZGS Probable Playing XI

S Tariq, F Khalil, M Hayat, S Bahzad, S Amin, F Altaf, A Hamza, R Panoly, I Ullah-I, S Bhutta, and B Iqbal.

SVD vs ZGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeepers - M Hayat

M Hayat has been in good form in this tournament. He has been scoring runs consistently and will be a good pick from the wicketkeepers' category.

Batter- M Irfan

M Irfan can be a good pick from the batters' section as he is an impactful batter at the top. Irfan can score runs pretty quickly and that will give you an advantage over the other players in the fantasy leagues.

All-rounder- S Amin

S Amin has been contributing with both the bat and the ball for his team. He will be a good pick from the all-rounders' section as he can give you valuable fantasy points in both innings of the match.

Bowler - H Ali

H Ali can pick up wickets at crucial stages. He will be effective at the beginning as well as the death overs of an innings. H Ali will be a great pick from the bowlers' section.

SVD vs ZGS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Irfan

M Irfan bats in the top order and is an aggressive batter. He can score quick runs at the top and pick up valuable points pretty early. Irfan will be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Amin

S Amin has been a regular contributor for the team with both the bat and the ball. His ability to pick up points in both innings of the match makes Amin a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SVD vs ZGS, Match 17

M Hayat

M Irfan

S Amin

M Haider-I

H Ali-I

SVD vs ZGS Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium favors the batters traditionally. But it tends to get slow with the progress of the match and hence, top-order batters and death-over bowlers along with spinners, will be very good picks for the team.

SVD vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction, Match 17, Head-to-head Team

SVD vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction, Match 17, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Hayat

Batters: A Fernandes, L Singh Bajwa, S Bahzad, M Irfan

All-rounders: F Altaf, S Amin, M Haider-I

Bowlers: A Shetty, H Ali-I, M Ali-I

