SVH vs ACT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 8

Svanholm (SVH) will take on the Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) in the eighth match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday.

Svanholm suffered an eight-wicket loss in their first ECL match against Turnbridge Wells. They will be keen to get off the mark today. Meanwhile, the Austrian Cricket Tigers have won their first two ECL two games. They defeated Dreux by nine wickets in the last game and will be eager to continue their winning run.

SVH vs ACT Probable Playing 11 Today

SVH XI

Musa Mahmood, Hamid Shah (captain), Zishan Shah, Saud Munir, Wahab Hashmi (wicket-keeper), Abdullah Mahmood, Moeez Raza, Zeeshan Khan, Asad Shah, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmad

ACT XI

Ahsan Yousuf (captain), Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Mirza Ahsan, Sahel Zadran, Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Ahmad Chaudhry (wicket-keeper), Azhar Mehmood

Match Details

SVH vs ACT, European Cricket League (ECL) 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 8th February, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the track at the Cartama Oval seems to favor the batters, with high scores being common on this ground. 120 could prove to be the par score at the venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s SVH vs ACT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Tariq is a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. Tariq was in top form in the previous match, picking up three wickets.

Batter

A Yousuf has scored 31 runs in addition to taking two wickets in two ECL games. He could be a valuable multiplier choice for today's match.

All-rounders

I Asif is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 48 runs and picked up three wickets in the ECL. Asif could be a valuable captaincy choice for your SVH vs ACT Dream11 fantasy team.

A Iqbal has scored 41 runs and claimed up two wickets in two ECL games so far.

Bowler

T Asif has consistently bowled in the right areas and is expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SVH vs ACT Dream11 prediction team

A Yousuf (ACT) – 179 points

I Asif (ACT) – 175 points

A Iqbal (ACT) – 134 points

U Tariq (ACT) – 117 points

B Singh (ACT) – 73 points

Important Stats for SVH vs ACT Dream11 prediction team

A Yousuf: 31 runs and 2 wickets

I Asif: 48 runs and 3 wickets

A Iqbal: 41 runs and 2 wickets

U Tariq: 3 wickets

SVH vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL)

SVH vs ACT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Tariq, A Yousuf, M Ahsan, S Munir, I Asif, A Iqbal, B Singh, A Mahmood, T Asif, A Ullah, A Shah

Captain: I Asif. Vice-captain: A Yousuf.

SVH vs ACT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Tariq, M Shaheen, A Yousuf, M Ahsan, S Munir, I Asif, A Iqbal, A Mahmood, T Asif, A Ullah, A Shah

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: A Iqbal. Vice-captain: U Tariq.

Edited by Samya Majumdar