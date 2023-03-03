SVH vs AUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2023, Match 10

Svanholm (SVH) will take on American University of Malta (AUM) in the Match 10 of the European Cricket League 2023 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SVH vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 10.

Svanholm are on a roll so far this season. They have won both their opening two contests and are unbeaten. They are on top of Group B with four points and they defeated V.O.C Rotterdam by four wickets in the last game.

Meanwhile, American University of Malta have been decent. They have won and lost a game each and are third in the standings with two points. They lost their most recent encounter against Farmers by six wickets and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

SVH vs AUM Match Details, Match 10

The Match 10 of European Cricket League 2023 will be played on 4th March at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVH vs AUM, European Cricket League 2023, Match 10

Date and Time: 4th March, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SVH vs AUM Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval is a high scoring wicket and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The 100-run mark could prove to be breachable on this track and bowlers need to be extra careful.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 95.67

Average second innings score: 84.33

SVH vs AUM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Svanholm: W-W

American University of Malta: L-W

SVH vs AUM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Svanholm Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Svanholm Probable Playing 11

Zishan Shah(C), JEA Moniz, MS Henriksen, Saud Munir, Aden Ahmad, Musa Mahmood, Raja Khan, Abdul Hashmi, Eshan Karimi, T Ahmad, Moeez Raza

American University of Malta Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

American University of Malta Probable Playing 11

Rocky Dianish, Mohit Panchal, Amandeep Ralhan, Gaurav Joshi(C), Mitulkumar Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Cindu Shanmuganathan, Varun Prasath, Basil George, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar

SVH vs AUM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

T Shah (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.75)

T Shah has done a fabulous job for his side. He is the leading wicket-taker for American University of Malta with three wickets in two matches at an economy of 6.75.

Top Batter pick

R Dianish (2 matches, 50 runs, Strike Rate: 151.52)

R Dianish has been in great form with the bat in hand. He has hammered 50 runs in two games and possesses a strong strike rate of over 151.

Top All-rounder pick

S Munir (2 matches, 4 wickets, Bowling Average: 5.75)

S Munir has been terrific with the ball and he has been able to scalp four wickets in only two games. Munir has a bowling average of 5.75.

Top Bowler pick

T Ahmad (2 matches, 5 wickets, Bowling Average: 6.20)

T Ahmad is the leading wicket-taker for Svanholm in the competition. He has taken five wickets in two matches and has a bowling average of 6.20.

SVH vs AUM match captain and vice-captain choices

B George

B George is the highest run-scorer for his team in the tournament. He has amassed 78 runs in two matches at an average of 39 and also has a strike rate of 200. George has also taken two wickets so far.

M Henriksen

M Henriksen is a quality all-rounder who is influential in several different roles. He has scored 25 runs in two matches and has also taken four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SVH vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

layers Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B George 78 runs and 2 wickets 193 points M Henriksen 25 runs and 4 wickets 192 points T Ahmad 5 wickets 171 points S Munir 4 wickets 170 points R Dianish 50 runs 117 points

SVH vs AUM match expert tips

B George and M Henriksen offer a lot of value with their all-round abilities and they make a strong captaincy pairing.

SVH vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

SVH vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: T Shah, D Patankar

Batter: R Dianish, V Prasath, M Mahmood

All-rounder: B George, M Henriksen, S Munir, H Mazhar Shah

Bowler: T AHmad, J Patel

SVH vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

SVH vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: T Shah, D Patankar, A Hashmi

Batter: R Dianish, V Prasath, M Mahmood

All-rounder: B George, M Henriksen, S Munir

Bowler: T AHmad, J Patel

