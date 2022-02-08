SVH vs DRX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10 Match 6

Svanholm (SVH) will take on Dreux (DRX) in Match 6 of the European Cricket League 2022 on Tuesday, February 8. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain will host this contest.

Dreux lost a close encounter to the Austrian Cricket Tigers by 16 runs the last time they took the field. Their bowlers bowled very tight lines and did not allow the opposition batsmen to play freely. However, the batsmen did not give the anticipated amount of support, which led to a defeat.

However, Svanholm are also coming off a huge eight-wicket loss to Tunbridge Wells. They are still looking for their first win of the tournament.

SVH vs DRX Probable Playing XIs

SVH XI

Hamid Shah (c), Musa Mahmood, Saud Munir, Zishan Khan, Wahab Hashmi (wk), Abdullah Mahmood, Moeez Raja, Zeeshan Khan, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmed, Asad Shah.

DRX XI

Alexander Harkook, Wahid Abdul, Hamza Niaz, Zahir Ammar (wk), Tabish Bhatti (c), Ahmad Nabi, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nisar, Afridi Yaseen, Mohammad Wahab, Mohammad Chowdhury.

Match Details

Match: Svanholm vs Dreux, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 8, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice at the venue. Anything above 80 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today's SVH vs DRX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Musa Shaheen: Shaheen batted at the top of the order in the last game and is expected to play a key role in this match too. He is safe with the gloves in hand and could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Wahid Abdul: Abdul is a very talented batter and Dreux needs a quality performance from him to get their first win. He has scored 133 runs in his last twelve games, so he's due a big one. Abdul should be a good addition to your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Tabish Bhatti: Bhatti is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 270 runs at an average of 21.13 and picked up 16 wickets in his last 12 games. Bhatti could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team ahead of this match.

Bowlers

Afridi Yaseen: Yaseen scalped two wickets in his previous match at an economy rate of 4.50. He could deliver a similar performance this time around and prove to be a solid pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in SVH vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Chowdhury (DRX): 29 points.

Musa Shaheen (SVH): 37 points.

Mohammad Nisar (DRX): 51 points.

Key stats for SVH vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

Kamran Ahmadzai - 45 runs and one wicket in his last eight games; batting average: 5.62.

Ahmad Nabi - 140 runs in his last five games; batting average: 28.00.

Abdullah Mahmood - 9 runs and six wickets in his last 11 games; bowling average: 10.33.

SVH vs DRX Dream11 Prediction

Svanholm vs Dreux Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Musa Mahmood, Saud Munir, Wahid Abdul, Alexander Harkook, Abdullah Mahmood, Tabish Bhatti, Ahmad Nabi, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nisar, Afridi Yaseen, Moeez Raja.

Captain: Tabish Bhatti | Vice-captain: Abdullah Mahmood.

Svanholm vs Dreux Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Musa Mahmood, Saud Munir, Wahid Abdul, Zishan Khan, Abdullah Mahmood, Tabish Bhatti, Zeeshan Khan, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nisar, Afridi Yaseen, Moeez Raja.

Captain: Kamran Ahmadzai | Vice-captain: Abdullah Mahmood.

