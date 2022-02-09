SVH vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 12

Svanholm (SVH) will take on the Helsinki Titans (HT) in Match 12 of the European Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday, February 9. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain will host this contest.

Helsinki enter this game having tasted defeat in two straight matches after winning their first contest. They will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Svanholm.

Meanwhile, Svanholm are also coming off a win, against Dreux, after losing three consecutive matches. They will look to win this game to keep their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive.

SVH vs HT Probable Playing XIs

SVH XI

Hamid Shah (c), Saud Munir, Mads Henriksen, Zeshan Khan, Wahab Hasmi (wk), Abdullah Mahmood, Raja Khan, Said Alam, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmed, Asad Shah.

HT XI

Khalid Mangal, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Abdul Quereshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Zahidullah Kamal (wk), Wahid Quereshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Aniketh Pusthay (c), Jagmeet Singh.

Match Details

Match: Svanholm vs Helsinki Titans, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 9, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval Stadium generally offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 110 runs could be a par score.

Today's SVH vs HT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zahidullah Kamal: The middle-order batter is expected to play a key role in this game. Kamal has collected 60 runs in three games he has played so far and could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Ghulam Abbas Butt: The talented batter, has impressed everyone with his batting in his first two matches and is expected to do the same in this match.

All-rounders

Abdul Ahad Quereshi: One of the top all-rounders in his team, Ahad Quereshi has picked up six wickets in his last three innings, at an average of 9.00. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Atta Ullah: Ullah has been in great form with the ball, picking up four wickets in his last three games at an average of 11.25.

Three best players to pick in SVH vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Abdullah Mahmood (Svanholm): 99 points

Saud Munir (Svanholm): 130 points

Zishan Shah (Svanholm): 95 points

Key stats for SVH vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Syed Adnan - Three wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 20.66.

Hamid Mazhar Shah – 69 runs and one wicket in his last three games; batting average: 23.00.

Toqeer Ahmad - Three wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 10.00.

SVH vs HT Dream11 Prediction

Svanholm vs Helsinki Titans Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zahidullah Kamal, Zishan Shah, Saud Munir, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Mangal, Abdullah Mahmood, Abdul Quereshi, Adnan Syed, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmed, Obaidullah Sadiqui.

Captain: Abdul Quereshi. Vice-captain: Ghulam Abbas Butt.

Svanholm vs Helsinki Titans Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zahidullah Kamal, Saud Munir, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Mangal, Abdullah Mahmood, Zeshan Khan, Abdul Quereshi, Adnan Syed, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmed, Jagmeet Singh.

Captain: Abdul Quereshi. Vice-captain: Adnan Syed.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra