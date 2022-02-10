SVH vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Eliminator 2

Svanholm (SVH) will take on the Star CC (STA) in the second Eliminator of the European Cricket League 2022 on Thursday, February 10. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, will host this contest.

Svanholm are coming into this game after an impressive seven-wicket win over Star CC. Hamid Shah justified the decision to hand him the captaincy by delivering consistent performances for the team in the tournament.

Meanwhile, following a loss against Svanholm, Star CC would look to correct their mistakes in this game and hope to win.

SVH vs STA Probable Playing XIs

SVH XI

Hamid Shah (c), Saud Munir, Musa Mahmood, Zeshan Khan, Wahab Hasmi (wk), Abdullah Mahmood, Zishan Shah, M Raza, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmed, Asad Shah.

STA

Shiv Karan Gill, Advyth Manepalli (wk), Jatin Madan, Roshan Vishwanath, Farhad Chinigar, Vijay Kumar Desai (c), Harpal Singh, Ranjith Maniarasan. Rutvij Thumar, Shiva Balusubramanian, Ansh Trivedi.

Match Details

Match: Svanholm vs Star CC, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 10, 2022; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Stadium generally offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bat first. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today's SVH vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Musa Shaheen: Shaheen has collected 142 runs in five games he has played so far, and could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Hamid Mazhar Shah: The talented batter has impressed with his batting exploits in his last three games, and is expected to continue the same in this match.

All-rounders

Jatin Madan: One of the top all-rounders in his team, Madan has picked up seven wickets in his last six innings, and has scored 167 runs. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Atta Ullah: Ullah has been in great form with the ball, picking up seven wickets in his last five games at an average of 9.85.

Three best players to pick in SVH vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Abdullah Mahmood (Svanholm): 165 points.

Harpal Virdee (Star CC): 122 points.

Toqeer Ahmad (Svanholm): 154 points.

Key stats for SVH vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Saud Munir - 64 runs and four wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 20.66.

Shiv Karan – 140 runs and two wickets in his last six games; batting average: 23.33.

Hamid Mazhar Shah – 149 runs and one wicket in his last five games; batting average: 29.8.

SVH vs STA Dream11 Prediction

SVH vs STA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Musa Mahmood, Hamid Shah, Saud Munir, Shiv Karan Gill, Vijay Kumar Desai, Abdullah Mahmood, Harpal Singh, Jatin Madan, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmed, Shiva Balusubramanian.

Captain: Jatin Madan. Vice-captain: Hamid Shah.

SVH vs STA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Musa Mahmood, Hamid Shah, Saud Munir, Shiv Karan Gill, Vijay Kumar Desai, Abdullah Mahmood, Rutvij Thumar, Jatin Madan, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmed, Shiva Balusubramanian.

Captain: Jatin Madan. Vice-captain: Saud Munir.

Edited by Bhargav