SVN vs CRO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Romania T10 match – July 1, 2023

Get prepared for an intense match as Slovenia clashes with Croatia in the third game of ECI Romania T10 on July 1 at 3:45 PM IST. Both groups will be determined to make their mark in this exciting encounter on the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground.

Expect a competitive SLV vs CRO showdown as Slovenia and Croatia show off their abilities, processes, and fighting spirit in their quest for victory. Don't miss this thrilling contest filled with cricketing fireworks.

Let's take a closer look at the top three players you can select as your captain or vice-captain for the SVN vs CRO Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Om Raj (SVN) – 8.5 credits

Slovenian bowler Om Raj is a deadly opponent who commands respect for his extraordinary skills. Raj creates a continual risk for batters with his ability to generate pace, swing, and precision.

He is an essential member of the Slovenian team because of his talent for getting big wickets and bowling-tight deliveries. He has taken a total of 10 wickets at a strike rate of 12.50 and an economy close to 10.

#2 Wasal Kamal Bitis (CRO) - 8.5 credits

Bitis has a powerful cricket ball striking style and a batting average of 143.37. Furthermore, in his brief T10 career, he has 18 wickets. With his 15 fours and as many sixes, Bitis can make any good bowler tremble. He is your team's go-to all-arounder because he has three hattricks to his name as a bowler.

He needs to be someone to watch while selecting your captain or vice-captain for your SVN vs CRO Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Sam Houghton (CRO) - 9 credits

Sam is a very accomplished batter who also excels at glove work behind the stumps. He bats with a destructive strike rate of over 140 and has a career-best of 53 runs, while compiling 603 T10 runs.

Sam, who has 25 sixes and 45 fours to his name, should be a captain or vice-captain on your SVN vs CRO Dream11 prediction team.

