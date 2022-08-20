SVS vs CHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, 3rd and 7th Play-off

The Silicon Valley Strikers (SVS) will take on the Chicago Tigers (CHT) in the 3rd and 6th Playoff game of the Minor League 2022 on Saturday, August 20, at the Morgan Hills Outdoor Sports Complex in the USA.

The Silicon Valley Strikers have been one of the teams to beat in the competition, winning 10 straight games, a record in the history of MLC. They've been well served by batters like Shehan Jayasuriya and Unmukt Chand, making every target seem small when they're at the crease. They will enter the playoffs with confidence after racking up 13 wins in 14 games.

The Chicago Tigers, on the other hand, finished the league stage of the Central Division group with eight wins in 14 games. They will look to put on a strong performance to get rid of the Silicon Valley Strikers.

SVS vs CHT Match Details, 3rd & 7th Playoff

The third and seventh playoff games of the Minor Cricket League will be played on August 20 at the Morgan Hills Outdoor Sports Complex in the USA. The third playoff game is scheduled for 10:30 pm IST, while the seventh playoff game is scheduled for 03:00 am IST on August 21st.

The live score & commentary of the games can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVS vs CHT, 3rd and 7th Playoffs

Date and Time: August 20 2022, 10:30 pm and 03:00 am IST

Venue: Morgan Hills Outdoor Sports Complex, USA

Live Streaming: Fancode

Exclusive Broadcaster: MLC Network

SVS vs CHT pitch report for 3rd and 7th Playoff

The pitch at the Morgan Hills Outdoor Sports Complex is good for batting, and batters truly enjoy batting since the ball comes off the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which will keep batters on their toes. Over time, the ball will grip the surface more accurately, making it easier for bowlers to use their variations. Anything above 170 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 167

Average 2nd innings score: 171

SVS vs CHT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Silicon Valley Strikers: WWLWW

Chicago Tigers: WLLWL

SVS vs CHT Probable Playing 11s for today’s match

Silicon Valley Strikers Probable Playing 11

Unmukt Chand (c), Lendl Simmons, Shehan Jayasuriya, Pranay Suri, Rahul Jariwala (wk), Gary Graham, Zahid Zakhil, Muhammad Irfan, Kulvinder Singh, Srinivas Raghavan, Dev Thadani.

Chicago Tigers Probable Playing 11

Calvin Savage (c), Saad Ali, Marques Ackerman, Sami Sohail, Ranadeep Aleti, Mittansh Nithiyanandam, Pruthvish Patel, Sunny Bhati (wk), Karan Kumar, Ocarie Sims, Kushal Ganji.

SVS vs CHT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul Jariwala (Three stumpings in his last two matches)

Jariwala has been outstanding behind the stumps. His stumping reaction time will be exciting to watch in the upcoming games, however, is yet to deliver with the bat. Hence, a big knock is on the cards.

Top Batter Pick

Unmukt Chand (14 matches, 519 runs, Average: 51.90)

Unmukt is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the top order. He has amassed 519 runs at a strike rate of 133.76 and an average of 51.9 in 14 games. Given his form, he is a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Calvin Savage (216 runs & 4 wickets in 10 games, Batting average 36.00)

He has been a consistent performer for CHT so far and could be an important addition to your fantasy team for this match. He was decent with both the bat and the ball in the previous game, scoring 45 runs and scalping two wickets.

He has scored a total of 216 runs at an average of 36.00 in 10 games, making him a great choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Dev Thadani (11 wickets in 13 games, Average: 17.20)

Thadani will lead the bowling attack for the Silicon Valley Strikers in the upcoming match. He has picked up 11 wickets in his last 13 appearances, making him a valuable pick for your fantasy side.

SVS vs CHT match captain and vice-captain choices

Shehan Jayasuriya

Shehan Jayasuriya is an aggressive batter who enjoys hitting the ball hard. He currently sits atop the most-runs chart with 647 runs, including two centuries at an average of 58.42 and a strike rate of 152.24 in 14 games, making him an excellent captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Pranay Suri

He is a top-all-rounder for his team, capable of performing with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 64 runs and picked up three wickets while being economical in his last three games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

SVS vs CHT match expert tips 1st and 5th Playoff match

Shehan Jayasuriya is a no-brainer choice for your SVS vs CHT Dream11 team, given his current form and ability to score big knocks once set, he ought to be your default choice for the SVS vs CHT Dream11 team.

SVS vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd and 7th Playoff, Head To Head League

SVS vs CHT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Jariwala

Batters: Unmukt Chand, Lendl Simmons, Shehan Jayasuriya

All-Rounder: Calvin Savage, Pruthvish Patel, Pranay Suri, Zahid Zakhil

Bowlers: Sami Sohail, Ranadeep Aleti, Kulvinder Singh

SVS vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd and 7th Playoff, Grand League

SVS vs CHT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Jariwala

Batters: Shehan Jayasuriya, Unmukt Chand, Lendl Simmons

All-Rounder: Calvin Savage, Pruthvish Patel, Pranay Suri, Zahid Zakhil

Bowlers: Sami Sohail, Ranadeep Aleti, Kulvinder Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das