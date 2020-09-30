SVW vs FGB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - Oct 1st, 2020

Match 20 and the final league fixture of ECS T10 Frankfurt pits SC Wiesbaden against Germania Bieber at the Frankfurt Oval.

SV Wiesbaden have stood out as one of the teams to beat with two wins in two games so far in the tournament. While their batting unit did the trick against MSC Frankfurt, it was their bowlers who defended a paltry total of 79 against Lemar CC.

Their opponents, Germania have posted 100+ scores in both of their games so far and are also in contention for a semi-final spot.

However, they will start the game as the underdogs against a well-oiled Wiesbaden side. With a place in the semi-final up for grabs, both teams will look to steal a march on the other on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

SV Wiesbaden

Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Jawed Khan, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Nasrullah Zadran and Momin Zadran.

FC Germania Bieber

Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Muhammad Zahid, Komal Teja Yadam, Gurjinder Singh-II, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan, Ranjit Singh-II, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Ravi Teja Manam, Kamran Nadeem, Lovedeep Ghotra, Harjinder Singh, Srihari Nandamuri, Premjit Singh, Arun Balasubramanian

Predicted Playing 11

SV Wiesbaden

Nasrullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran, Shahan Agha, Fayaz Khan, Ibrahim Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan, Abdullah Zadran, Jawed Khan, Enamullah Zadran and Esmail Zadran

FC Germania Bieber

Muhammad Zahid, Gurjinder Singh, Tony Kumar, Rahim Zadran, Premjit Singh, Lovdeep Ghotra, Arun Balasubramanian, Rajinder Bajwa, Ranjit Singh, Zia Khaderkhil and Vinay Kumar

Match Details

Match: SV Wiesbaden vs FC Germania Bieber

Date: 1st October 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

A competitive clash beckons at the Frankfurt Oval with help on offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. The bowlers have done well of late with changes of pace being the key.

The spinners should also come into play later in the innings, especially as the ball gets softer. Both teams will ideally look to bat first with visibility being a concern in the second innings as both sides look to end the league phase on a high.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SVW vs FGB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Agha, K Zadran, V Kumar, A Khan, P Singh, F Khan, I Zadran, A Balasubramanian, J Khan, R Zadran and E Zadran

Captain: P Singh, Vice-Captain: F Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Singh, K Zadran, V Kumar, M Zahid, P Singh, F Khan, I Zadran, A Balasubramanian, J Khan, R Zadran and E Zadran

Captain: F Khan, Vice-Captain: R Zadran