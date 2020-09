SVW vs LCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - Sept 30th, 2020

SV Wiesbaden 1899 lock horns with Lemar CC Oberursel in match 12 of the ECS T10 League Frankfurt. Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament on Wednesday at the Frankfurt Oval.

When the two teams last played each other, SV Wiesbaden ran riot against Lemar CC at Lemar Cricket Club Ground. Not only were Lemar CC restricted to 114, but SV Wiesbaden chased down the target without losing a wicket.

SV Wiesbaden will want to keep up the same tempo as the previous season, whereas Lemar CC will look to change their fortunes.

Squads to choose from

SV Wiesbaden 1899

Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Jawed Khan, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Nasrullah Zadran and Momin Zadran.

Lemar CC Oberursel

A Abedi, A Lemar, A N Zadran, A Gul, Anwar Khan, Arman Noor, Azad Zadran, B Kakar, E Ullah, H Lemar, H Sher, I Zadran, I Lemar, I H Shir, J Shir, J Shenshah, K M Shinwari, K Khan, L Lemar, N Lemar, N Ahmed, R Karezei, R Mohammad.

Predicted Playing XI's

SV Wiesbaden 1899

U Asim, K Zadran, Amin Khan, Imran Ullah Stanikzai, Jawed Khan, Khalid Khan, Mohammad Rahimi, Mohmand Sangar, Rohin Hashimi, Shahan Agha, Sami Ahmadzai.

Lemar CC Oberursel

R Mohamad, SR Nayakanti, S Lemar, A Noor, M Mansoor, S Sher, H Sher, M Lemar, B Kakar and M Siravuri.

Match Details

Match: SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel

Date: 30th September at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

The pitch has remained conducive for stroke-making, and the teams have chased down scores above 100 in 10 overs. Though the pitch seems to be tailormade for batsmen, the bowlers can purchase some swing during the initial overs of the game.

ECS T10 League Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SVW vs LCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Agha, S Yasin, K Anar, M Rahul, M Rahmatullah, M Ahmad, S Hask, N Zadran, A Shams, E Zadran, M Zadran.

Captain: M Rahmatullah Vice-captain: S Hask

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Agha, S Yasin, K Anar, A Khan, M Rahmatullah, M Ahmad, M Ebadullah, N Zadran, A Shams, E Zadran, M Zadran.

Captain: M Ebadullah Vice-captain: N Zadran