SWA-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, Match 9

Swaziland Women (SWA-W) will face Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in the ninth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Botswana on Saturday.

Swaziland Women are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table with a loss from their only game played thus far - a 195-run defeat against Botswana Women. Zimbabwe Women, on the other hand, are currently placed third with a win from one. They won first last match convincingly against Tanzania Women by six wickets.

SWA-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SWA-W XI

Ntombizini Gwebu (C), Ntombizonke Mkhatshwa, Winile Ginindza, Dumsile Dlamini, Ntombizodwa Mkhatshwa, Mbali Dlamini, Nombuso Khumalo, Samkelisiwe Mabuza, Welile Mazibuko, Khulani Masaka, Phindo Dlamini (WK).

ZM-W XI

Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Chipo Mugeri, Christabel Chatonzwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Lorraine Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loren Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger.

Match Details

SWA-W vs ZM-W, Match 9

Date and Time: 11th September 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone.

Pitch Report

The track at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 is a balanced one with equal support for both batsmen and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue is 109 runs.

Today’s SWA-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Modester Mupachikwa: Mupachikwa scored 42 runs in the last game against Tanzania Women. She can also contribute with some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Mary-Anne Musonda: Musonda scored 52 runs against Tanzania Women in the last game. She was adjudged the player of the match for her match winning knock.

Ntombizodwa Mkhatshwa: Mkhatshwa has been one of the most consistent performers for Swaziland Women. Although she went out for a duck in the previous match against Botswana Women, she can prove to be a crucial pick for this match.

All-rounders

Lorraine Phiri: Phiri scalped four wickets against Tanzania Women. Her ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes her a lock pick in your team.

Precious Marange: Marange took a wicket in the last match. She has the ability to pick up wickets consistently and can be a fantastic captain's choice for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Nomvelo Sibanda: Sibanda picked up two crucial wickets against Tanzania Women. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Nombuso Khumalo: Khumalo scalped one wicket against Botswana Women. She can prove to be a great utility pick in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SWA-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction team

Lorraine Phiri (ZM-W) - 142 points

Mary-Anne Musonda (ZM-W) - 77 points

Nomvelo Sibanda (ZM-W) - 66 points

Modester Mupachikwa (ZM-W) - 53 points

Nombuso Khumalo (SWA-W) - 43 points

Important Stats for SWA-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction team

Lorraine Phiri: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.00

Mary-Anne Musonda: 52 runs in 1 match; SR - 115.55

Nomvelo Sibanda: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER- 4.12

Modester Mupachikwa: 42 runs in 1 match; SR - 77.77

Nombuso Khumalo: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 8.25

SWA-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

SWA-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda, Ntombizodwa Mkhatshwa, Dumsile Dlamini, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Lorraine Phiri, Mbali Dlamini, Loren Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Nombuso Khumalo.

Captain: Precious Marange. Vice-captain: Nomvelo Sibanda.

SWA-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phindo Dlamini, Mary-Anne Musonda,Chipo Mugeri, Ntombizodwa Mkhatshwa, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Lorraine Phiri, Mbali Dlamini, Loren Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Nombuso Khumalo.

Captain: Precious Marange. Vice-captain: Josephine Nkomo.

