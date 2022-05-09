SWC vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022 Match 17

Swantons Cricket Club (SWC) will take on Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) in the 17th match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

Swantons Cricket Club started their campaign with a win before losing two on the bounce. Meanwhile, Athreya Cricket Club have won both their games and have been dominant so far.

SWC vs ACC Probable Playing XIs

Swantons Cricket Club

Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk & c), Liston Augustine, Ajinas M, Vinoop Manoharan, KN Harikrishnan, N Afrad, Harikrishnan D, Gowtham Mohan, Asif Salam, Aravind K Aravind KS, Vishnu P kumar.

Athreya Cricket Club

Pavan Sreedhar (wk), Ujwal Krishna KU, Kalliparambil Rojith, Aadidev T J, Mohmmed Anas, Arjun Venugopal, Joffin Jose, Rakesh KJ (c), Athif Bin Ashraf, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu.

Match Details

Match: SWC vs ACC.

Date & Time: May 9, 2022; 9 AM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some turn for spinners, and the new ball might offer some assistance to pacers.

Today’s SWC vs ACC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammed Azharuddeen is in fine form with the bat and has amassed 169 runs while striking at 198.82.

Batters

Kalliparambil Rojith has batted well, accumulating 88 runs at a strike rate of 204.65. He has also chipped in with two scalps.

All-rounders

Rakesh KJ has chipped in well with the bat. He has scored 65 runs and has taken one wicket at an economy of 5.50.

Bowlers

Asif Salam has performed well with the ball, taking five scalps in three games.

Five best players to pick in SWC vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohammed Azharuddeen (SWC): 290 points

Kalliparambil Rojith (ACC): 205 points

N Afrad (SWC): 177 points

Asif Salam (SWC): 171 points

Rakesh KJ (ACC): 148 points.

Key stats for SWC vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohammed Azharuddeen: 169 runs

Asif Salam: 5 wickets

N Afrad: 5 wickets

Kalliparambil Rojith: 88 runs & 2 wickets

Rakesh KJ: 65 runs & 1 wicket

Athif Bin Ashraf: 5 wickets.

SWC vs ACC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Swantons Cricket Club vs Athreya Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kalliparambil Rojith, Liston Ajinas M, Augustine, Mohmmed Anas, KN Harikrishnan, Rakesh KJ, N Afrad, Athif Bin Ashraf, Asif Salam, Nipun Babu.

Captain: Mohammed Azharuddeen. Vice-captain: Rakesh KJ.

Dream11 Team for Swantons Cricket Club vs Athreya Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kalliparambil Rojith, Liston Ajinas M, Aadidev T J, Augustine, Joffin Jose, Rakesh KJ, N Afrad, Athif Bin Ashraf, Gowtham Mohan, Asif Salam.

Captain: Kalliparambil Rojith. Vice-captain: N Afrad.

