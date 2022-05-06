SWC vs ENC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 12

Swantons Cricket Club (SWC) will take on Eranakulam Cricket Club (ENC) in the 12th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 2022 on Friday, May 6. The Sanatana Dharma College Ground will host this contest.

Swantons Cricket Club's recent form has been underwhelming, with the team losing three of their previous five games. However, with the addition of renowned wicketkeeper batter Mohammed Azharuddeen, they are looking to change their fortunes.

Eranakulam Cricket Club, meanwhile, have been in poor form in recent games, failing to win their last three outings.

SWC vs ENC Probable Playing XIs

SWC

Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Vishnu Mohan, Ameersha SN, Liston Augustine, Vinoop Manoharan, Fardeen Rafeeque, Preetish Pavan, Ribin Varghese, Aravind KS, Asif Salam, Vishnu P Kumar.

ENC

A-C Pillai (wk), Arjun Aji, Gireesh PG, Ajinas M, C Ashwin, Adithya Vinod, Anuj Jotin, Sudhi Anil, Anand Joseph, M Arun, Bovas M Justin.

Match Details

Match: SWC vs ENC, Match 12, KCA Club Championship T20 2022.

Date and Time: May 6, 2022; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground usually favours batters, with a first-innings average score of 151 runs.

While fast bowlers are expected to get some early swing with the new ball, spinners could also play a role as the match wears on. Anything over 180 runs could be a par score.

Today’s SWC vs MRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammed Azharuddeen: He has been terrific in this format in recent years and has the ability to score big if he faces 15-20 deliveries. He has amassed 598 runs at an average of 22.10 and has a strike rate of 130.80 in 31 T20 games.

Batters

Arjun Aji: He has been one of his team's most promising prospects, collecting 149 runs at an average of 29.80 in only four innings. Aji is a must-have in your SWC vs ENC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Ashwin: He is a top all-rounder for his side and can contribute with both bat and ball. He also bowls fairly quickly, making him a must-have in your SWC vs ENC Dream11 Fantasy team. He has scored 235 runs in 18 games at an average of 16.80.

Bowlers

Aravind KS: He has looked brilliant with the ball in the previous edition, taking five wickets at an average of 15.50 in just two games, making him a great fantasy pick in this game.

Three best players to pick in SWC vs ENC Dream11 prediction team

L Augustine (SWC)

Gireesh PG (ENC)

VP Kumar (SWC).

Key stats for SWC vs ENC Dream11 prediction team

Vinoop Manoharan - 146 runs and 7 wickets in 11 T20 games; batting average: 16.20.

Ameersha SN – 544 runs and six wickets in 24 games; batting average: 25.90.

Adithya Vinod - 34 runs and 5 wickets in three games; bowling average: 20.20.

SWC vs ENC Dream11 Prediction

SWC vs ENC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Arjun Aji, Gireesh PG, Ameersha SN, Vinoop Manoharan, C Ashwin, Fardeen Rafeeque, Adithya Vinod, Asif Salam, Vishnu P Kumar, Anand Joseph.

Captain: C Ashwin | Vice-captain: Mohammed Azharuddeen.

SWC vs ENC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Arjun Aji, Gireesh PG, Ameersha SN, Liston Augustine, C Ashwin, Fardeen Rafeeque, Adithya Vinod, Sudhi Anil, Vishnu P Kumar, Anand Joseph.

Captain: Fardeen Rafeeque | Vice-captain: Arjun Aji.

Edited by Bhargav