SWC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 4

The Swantons Cricket Club will be up against the Masters-RCC in the fourth match of the KCA Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

The Swantons Cricket Club, who have a few experienced players in their squad, will be hoping to kick off their KCA Club Championship campaign on a positive note today. Masters-RCC, on the other hand, got off to a flying start in the KCA Club Championship. They won the opening match by five wickets and are currently placed in second position in the Group A points table.

SWC vs MRC Probable Playing 11 Today

SWC XI

Ajinas M, Harikrishnan D, KS Aravind, Fardheen Rafeeque, Ribin Varghese, N Afrad, Vishnu Mohan, Appu Prakash, Monukrishna K P, Nibin Benny, Vishnu P Kumar.

MRC XI

Arun Poulose (C), Amal P Rajeev (WK), Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, Hari Krishnan D, Unnimon Sabu, Basil NP, Athul Raveendran, Akshay Manohar, Ibnul Afthab, Vathsal Govind.

Match Details

SWC vs MRC, Match 4, KCA Club Championship

Date and Time: 1st September 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground generally favors bowlers, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 131 runs. While the fast bowlers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. The batsmen will need to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s SWC vs MRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Mohan: Mohan managed to amass 256 runs in the KCA President’s Cup earlier this year and is surely a must-have pick for today's game.

Batsmen

Vathsal Govind: Govind scored 29 runs in the last game. He can also bowl some crucial overs if required.

Ajinas M: Ajinas scored 165 runs in 10 KCA President’s Cup matches. He is a hard-hitting batsman who can't be overlooked at any cost.

All-rounders

Unnimon Sabu: Sabu was sensational in the last game, scalping four wickets while also scoring 15 runs. His ability to contribute healthy points from both ends makes him a reliable captaincy choice for today's KCA Club Championship match.

Akshay Manohar: Manohar failed to impress fantasy players in the last game. But he is a quality player who can prove to be a great differential choice on Wednesday.

Bowlers

N Afrad: Afrad took 16 wickets in KCA President’s Cup. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick for your fantasy team.

Basil NP: Basil picked up two crucial wickets for his side in the last KCA Club Championship game. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can scalp wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SWC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Vishnu Mohan (SWC)

N Afrad (SWC)

Unnimon Sabu (MRC) - 140 points

Amal P Rajeev (MRC) - 61 points

NP Basil (MRC) - 58 points

Important stats for SWC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Vishnu Mohan: 256 in 11 KCA President's Cup matches; SR - 111.97

Unnimon Sabu: 15 runs and 4 wickets in 1 match; SR - 78.95 and ER - 3.50

Vathsal Govind Sharma: 29 runs in 1 match; SR - 90.63

N Afrad: 16 wickets in 9 KCA President's Cup matches; ER - 5.87

Basil NP: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.00

SWC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship)

SWC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, Amal P Rajeev, Ajinas M, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Arun Poulose, Nibin Benny, Unnimon Sabu, Akshay Manohar, N Afrad, N P Basil, Athul Raveendran.

Captain: Unnimon Sabu. Vice-captain: Vishnu Mohan.

SWC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, Ajinas M, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Arun Poulose, Fardheen Rafeeque, Unnimon Sabu, Akshay Manohar, Monukrishna K P, Vishnu P Kumar, N P Basil, Athul Raveendran.

Captain: Vishnu Mohan. Vice-captain: Akshay Manohar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar