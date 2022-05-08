SWC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 15

The 15th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 2022 will see the Swantons Cricket Club (SWC) taking on the Masters Cricket Club (MTC) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday, 8 May.

Swantons have done well in the tournament with one win in two games so far. While their batters have impressed in patches, their strength lies in the bowling unit. As for their opponents Masters CC, they started their campaign with a big win and will be keen to keep their unbeaten status intact. With two big points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Alappuzha.

SWC vs MTC Playing 11 Today

SWC XI

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c&wk), Vinoop Manoharan, KS Aravind, Liston Augustine, Ajinas M, Harikrishnan KN, Gautham Mohan, Asif Salam, N Afrad, Vishnu P Kumar and Harikrishnan D

MTC XI

Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Raj (wk), Krishna Prasad, J Ananthakrishnan, Bharat Surya, Kevin Oscar, Sijiomon Joseph (c), Vaishakh Chandran, Gokul Gopinath, Faizal Fanoos and Vishweshwar Suresh

Match Details

SWC vs MTC, KCA Club Championship T20, Match 15

Date and Time: 8th May 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a competitive track beckons in Alappuzha with help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batters will look to maximize the first six overs. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SWC vs MTC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammed Azharuddeen: Azharuddeen has already made an impact in the tournament, scoring a whirlwind hundred against ENC. Given his undeniable knack for scoring big runs, he is a must-have in your SWC vs MTC Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohan Kunnummal: While Rohan failed to score many runs in the previous game against ENC, he remains Masters' best batting option. Technically sound and capable of clearing the boundary, Kunummal can be backed to score some runs today.

All-rounder

Vinoop Manoharan: Although Vinoop hasn't been in the best of form, he has ample experience to fall back on in this format. A Kerala Ranji team member, Vinoop can win single-handedly win games with both the bat and ball, making him a key addition in your SWC vs MTC Dream11 fantasy team

Bowler

Vaisakh Chandran: Vaisakh Chandran was exceptional in the previous game, picking up four wickets in the middle overs. His wicket-taking ability is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game as well, with the pitch conditions suiting his style of bowling.

Top 3 best players to pick in SWC vs MTC Dream11 prediction team

Vinoop Manoharan (SWC)

Mohammed Azharuddeen (SWC)

Rohan Kunnummal (MTC)

SWC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship T20)

SWC vs MTC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Azharuddeen, R Kunnummal, Ajinas M, K Prasad, J Ananthakrishnan, L Augustine, V Manoharan, N Afrad, G Mohan, A Salam and V Chandran

Captain: M Azharuddeen. Vice-captain: R Kunnummal.

SWC vs MTC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Azharuddeen, R Kunnummal, Ajinas M, S Joseph, J Ananthakrishnan, L Augustine, V Manoharan, N Afrad, G Gopinath, A Salam and V Chandran.

Captain: R Kunnummal. Vice-captain: N Afrad

Edited by Samya Majumdar