SWC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2023, Match 15

Swantons Cricket Club (SWC) will take on Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) in the 15th match of the KCA Club Championship 2023 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SWC vs TRC Dream11 prediction.

Swantons Cricket Club began their season with a pathetic loss to Pataudi Cricket Club. However, they have Basil Thampi, Kiran Sagar, Vishnu P Kumar, and Harikrishnan in their rank D who will look to change things around this time. Meanwhile, Tripunithura Cricket Club have played two matches and lost both, placing them bottom in the point rankings.

SWC vs TRC Match Details

Swantons Cricket Club and Tripunithura CC will lock horns in the 15th match of the KCA Club Championship 2023 on Saturday. The game is set to take place at 09:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWC vs TRC, KCA Club Championship 2023, Match 15

Date and Time: May 6th, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, India

Live Streaming: Fancode

SWC vs TRC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Swantons Cricket Club injury/team news

No injury concerns for Athreya CC.

Swantons Cricket Club probable playing 11

Preethish Pawan, Appu Prakash, Vishnu Menon, Ajinas M (c), Abdul Farhan TK (wk), Gautham Mohan, Akhil Sajeev, Basil Thampi, Kiran Sagar, Vishnu P Kumar, Harikrishnan D, N Afrad

Tripunithura CC injury/team news

No injury concerns for Tripunithura CC.

Tripunithura CC probable playing 11

Jose Perayil (c), Mohammed Kaif (wk), Harikrishnan KN, Subin S, Vignesh E, Muhammed Ashig, Akash Babu, Bovas M Justin, Ajith Raj, Nazal P, Sooraj Cs, Karthik Shaji

SWC vs TRC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Subin S

He has been terrific with the bat so far and has the ability to play big shots. He has amassed 72 runs at an average of 36.00 and has a strike rate of 120.80 in two games.

Top Batters Pick

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon has been one of his team's most promising prospects, coming off a fantastic inning of 60 runs off 27 balls in his previous game. He is a must-have in your SWC vs TRC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounders Pick

Ajith Raj

He's a good pick for an all-rounder. He has picked up five wickets while being economical in two games. He also bats pretty well, making him a must-have in your SWC vs TRC Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top Bowlers Pick

N Afrad

He looked brilliant with the ball in the previous game, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 5.00, making him a great fantasy pick in this game.

SWC vs TRC match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammed Ashiq

Muhammed Ashiq has been instrumental in both departments. He has scored 23 runs at a strike rate of 109.52 while also taking two wickets in as many games. He is a perfect choice for captaincy in today's outing.

Mhd Kaif

Mhd Kaif scored 32 runs at a sensational strike rate of 320.00 in his previous outing against PAU. Given his power-hitting skills, he is one who's worth keeping watch on in today's game.

5 Must-picks SWC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Kiran Sagar

Vishnu P Kumar

Akash Babu

Bovas M Justin

Harikrishnan D

SWC vs TRC match expert tips

Basil Thampi is an excellent captaincy option for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is a frontline bowler who has taken 22 wickets in 25 IPL appearances. Given his skills and experience he is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

SWC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

SWC vs TRC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Subin S

Batters: Ajinas M, K Harikrishnan, Vishnu Renjith

All-rounders: JS Perayil, Harikrishnan, M Ashiq, A Raj

Bowlers: G Mohan, K Sagar, BM Justin

SWC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SWC vs TRC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Subin S

Batters: Ajinas M, K Harikrishnan, Vishnu Renjith

All-rounders: JS Perayil, Harikrishnan, M Ashiq, A Raj

Bowlers: G Mohan, K Sagar, BM Justin

