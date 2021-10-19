SWD vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup, 1st Quarter-final

The South Western Districts (SWD) will take on the Titans (TIT) in the first quarter-final of the CSA T20 Cup at the De Beers Diamonds Oval in Kimberley on Tuesday.

The South Western Districts had two wins and a loss to their name and finished atop Pool A with eight points. The Titans, meanwhile, collected eight points and finished second in Pool B. They have won their last two matches and will be prepared to provide a tough fight today.

SWD vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

SWD XI

Hanno Kotze, Yaseen Valli, Jean du Plessis (wk), Andre Malan, Onke Nyaku, Heath Richards, Jhedi van Briesies, Renaldo Meyer, Herschell America, Pheko Moletsane, Sean Whitehead

TIT XI

Neil Brand, Jandre Pretorius, Dean Elgar, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Donavan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Okuhle Cele

Match Details

SWD vs TIT, CSA T20 Cup 2021, Quarter-final 1

Date and Time: 19th October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a balanced one which has something in it for everyone. While swing bowlers might get some initial assistance, spinners need to be disciplined with their lines and lengths. The batters, on the other hand, will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s SWD vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J D Plessis is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 41 runs in the previous match and has been in great form in the CSA T20 Cup.

Batter

Y Valli is currently the South Western District's highest run-scorer in the CSA T20 Cup, having amassed 117 runs in three matches at an average of 58.5.

All-rounder

O Nyaku is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. Nyaku has taken four wickets in the CSA T20 Cup so far. He can also chip in with the bat when required.

Bowler

H America is expected to lead his side's bowling attack today. He has been absolutely lethal and can be considered a multiplier choice for your SWD vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SWD vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

H America (SWD) – 227 points

Y Valli (SWD) – 188 points

J d Plessis (SWD) – 182 points

O Nyaku (SWD) – 165 points

O Cele (TIT) – 153 points

Important stats for SWD vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

H America: 7 wickets

Y Valli: 117 runs

J d Plessis: 110 runs

D Ferreira: 71 runs

S Makhanya: 43 runs

SWD vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Cup)

SWD vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J d Plessis, Y Valli, D Ferreira, S Makhanya, O Nyaku, R Meyer, D Galliem, H America, O Cele, A Phangiso, P Moletsane

Captain: H America. Vice-captain: Y Valli

SWD vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J d Plessis, Y Valli, A Malan, S Makhanya, O Nyaku, R Meyer, D Galliem, H America, O Cele, A Phangiso, A Gqamane

Captain: O Nyaku. Vice-captain: J d Plessis

Edited by Samya Majumdar