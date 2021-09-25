SWD vs WEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 3

Match number three of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 has South Western Districts (SWD) taking on Western Province (WEP) at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Saturday.

Both the South Western Districts and Western Province come into the fixture on the back of a big win in their opening encounters. However, the Western Province will start as the clear favorites, given the star power they possess in both departments. But with the South Western Districts also showing promise, a good game of cricket beckons in Kimberly.

SWD vs WEP Probable Playing 11 Today

WEP XI

Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (c&wk), Jonathan Bird, Wayne Parnell (c), Kyle Simmonds, Jordan Woolf, Aviwe Mgijima, Mihali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks and Nandre Burger

SWD XI

Yaseen Valli, Blayde Capell, Jean du Plessis (c&wk), Heath Richards, Andre Malan, Onke Nyaku, Renaldo Meyer, Travis Ackerman, Hershell America, Pheko Molestane and Sintu Majiza

Match Details

SWD vs WEP, CSA T20 Challenge 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 25th September 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The pitch at Diamond Oval is a good one to bat on and the bowlers will have to vary their lines and lengths cleverly. There isn't much swing available for the pacers, which the batters will look to make good use of in the early overs. Both teams will look to target the spinners, who aren't expected to get much turn off the surface. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at the venue.

Today’s SWD vs WEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jean Du Plessis: Jean du Plessis was at his best in the previous game, scoring a brilliant fifty in the top order. He is one of the brightest prospects on the South African circuit, making him a good asset in your SWD vs WEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Zubayr Hamza: Zubayr Hamza set the stage on fire with a sensational hundred in his first outing in the CSA T20 Cup 2021. Hamza has the experience of playing at the biggest stage, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

Allrounder

Wayne Parnell: Although Wayne Parnell led his side well in the previous game, he failed to pick up a wicket for the Western Province. The all-rounder is capable of making an impact with both the bat and ball and should have a good outing today.

Bowler

Hershell America: Hershell America was brilliant for the South Western Districts in the opening fixture with three wickets to his name. His death-bowling skills are one to watch out for and should serve him well in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SWD vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

Zubayr Hamza (WEP) - 152 points

Yaseen Valli (SWD) - 107 points

Jean du Plessis (SWD) - 106 points

Important stats for SWD vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

Zubayr Hamza - 106 runs in 63 balls vs Lions in the previous game

Hershell America - 3/23 in four overs vs Northern Cape in the previous game

Jean du Plessis - 69 runs in 39 balls vs Northern Cape in the previous game

SWD vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Today

SWD vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J du Plessis, K Verreynne, Z Hamza, H Richards, T de Zorzi, J Bird, O Nyaku, W Parnell, H America, B Hendricks and N Burger

Captain: W Parnell. Vice-captain: J du Plessis

SWD vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J du Plessis, K Verreynne, Z Hamza, T Ackermann, T de Zorzi, Y Valli, O Nyaku, W Parnell, H America, B Hendricks and N Burger

Captain: Z Hamza. Vice-captain: W Parnell

Edited by Samya Majumdar