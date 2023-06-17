SWE vs EST Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Sweden T10 match – June 17, 2023

Sweden and Estonia are all set to lock horns in the opening match of the 2023 ECI Sweden T10 edition on June 17. The match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. Both teams would be fancying their chances of commencing their campaign with a memorable win.

Sweden, Estonia, and Germany are among the three teams who will fight for the trophy. A total of nine matches will be played in the upcoming T10 competition till June 18. Sweden and Estonia have not faced each other in recent times so it will be interesting to see how the battle pans out.

As we look ahead, here are the top 3 players whom you should choose as your captain or vice-captain for the SWE vs EST Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Arslan Gondal (EST) - 9 credits

Gondal hasn’t played the shortest format of the game yet but his figures in T20 cricket are very commendable. In seven T20 innings, Gondal has scored at an impressive average of 30.42 with a strike rate of just a touch under 130. Besides, he has clobbered 21 fours and 5 sixes so far in the shorter format of his career.

Gondal is a very compact T20 batter and we suggest you may give him a go in your SWE vs EST Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Stuart Hook (EST) - 8.5 credits

Hook has been in outstanding touch with the bat in T10 cricket. He has scored at an outstanding average of 74.6 and has a very lethal strike rate of 224. He achieved his highest score of 81* against Trinitat Royal Stars in 2020. Besides, the 45-year-old has 20 fours and 16 sixes to his name already.

With valuable experience on his side, Hook can be your top pick for your SWE vs EST Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Imal Zuwak (SWE) - 9 credits

Zuwak is a ferocious striker of the cricket ball and has the ability to play some blistering cameos. He averages 33.28 and has an explosive strike rate of 220. On top of that, he has smashed 43 fours and 38 sixes with two half-century scores to his name. Zuwak deserves a place in your SWE vs EST Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

