SWE vs EST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Sweden T10, Match 4

The 1st match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Sweden (SWE) squaring off against Estonia (EST) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Saturday, June 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SWE vs EST Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get off to a positive start.

Estonia will give it their all to win the match, but Sweden are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SWE vs EST Match Details

The 1st match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 17 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWE vs EST, Match 1

Date and Time: 17th June 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

SWE vs EST Form Guide

SWE - Will be playing their first match

EST - Will be playing their first match

SWE vs EST Probable Playing XI

SWE Playing XI

No injury updates

Imal Zuwak (wk), Saeed Ahmad, Abu Zar, Sudais Khan, Naser Baluch, Shahzeb Choudhry, Samiullah Rahmani, Zabi Zahid, Prashant Shukla, Nazar Mohammad, Share Ali

EST Playing XI

No injury updates

Stuart Hook (wk), Arslan Gondal, Saif Ur Rehman, Manish Gupta, Bilal Masud, Ali Masood, Zeeshan Ali-lll, David Robson, Ram Krishan, Richard Parkin, Syed Uddin

SWE vs EST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Zuwak

I Zuwak is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Hook is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Gupta

S Ahmad and S Ur Rehman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Gondal played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Rahmani

N Baluch and S Rahmani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Masud is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

Z Taqawi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ali and Z Taqawi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Vislapuu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SWE vs EST match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ali

S Ali will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Ahmad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ahmad as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SWE vs EST, Match 1

S Ali

S Ahmad

S Rahmani

N Baluch

B Masud

Sweden vs Estonia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sweden vs Estonia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Zuwak

Batters: S Ur Rehman, S Ahmad (c), A Gondal

All-rounders: N Baluch, B Masud, S Choudhry, S Rahmani

Bowlers: K Vislapuu, Z Taqawi, S Ali (vc)

Sweden vs Estonia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Zuwak

Batters: S Ur Rehman, S Ahmad, A Gondal

All-rounders: N Baluch (vc), B Masud, S Choudhry, S Rahmani, A Masood

Bowlers: Z Taqawi, S Ali (c)

Poll : 0 votes