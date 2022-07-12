SWE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 3

Sweden (SWE) will be up against Finland (FIN) in the third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Tuesday, July 12.

Sweden will be extremely disappointed with their performances in the Germany T20 Tri-Series, where they lost all four of their matches. Finland, on the other hand, have won their last two T20Is against Estonia. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the upcoming match as well.

SWE vs FIN Probable Playing 11 Today

SWE XI

Abhijit Venkatesh (C), Hamid Mahmood, Wynand Boshoff (WK), Umar Nawaz, Azam Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Tasaduq Hussain, Liam Karlsson, Zaker Taqawi, Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Ismaeel Zia.

FIN XI

Nathan Collins (C), Vanraaj Padhaal, Jonathan Scamans (WK), Aravind Mohan, Muhammad Ziaur Rehman, Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Mohammad Asaduzzaman.

Match Details

SWE vs FIN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 3

Date and Time: 12th July 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the nine T20 games played at the venue being 103 runs.

Today’s SWE vs FIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Mohan: Mohan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Finland in recent years. He has scored 200 runs at a strike rate of 94.33 in 14 T20I matches.

Batters

Nathan Collins: Collins has scored 443 runs at an average in excess of 34 in 14 T20Is. He is a top-quality batter who could also play a big knock today.

Umar Nawaz: Umar Nawaz has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 103 runs at a strike rate of 108.42 in four innings. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Amjad Sher: Sher is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 190 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 in addition to picking up 18 wickets in 14 T20I matches.

Zaker Taqawi: Taqawi has taken nine wickets and scored 30 runs in four T20Is. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Tuesday.

Bowlers

Mahesh Tambe: Tambe has picked up seven wickets and also scored 58 runs in nine matches. He can score some handy runs in the lower-middle order.

Tasaduq Hussain: Hussain can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.11 in three T20I matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SWE vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Sher (FIN)

Abhijit Venkatesh (SWE)

Nathan Collins (FIN)

Peter Gallagher (FIN)

Zaker Taqawi (SWE)

Important Stats for SWE vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Sher: 190 runs and 18 wickets in 14 matches; SR - 166.66 and ER - 5.92

Abhijit Venkatesh: 215 runs and 9 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 110.25 and ER - 6.60

Nathan Collins: 443 runs in 14 matches; SR - 106.49

Peter Gallagher: 192 runs and 7 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 128.00 and ER - 6.50

Zaker Taqawi: 30 runs and 9 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 75.00 and ER - 6.51

SWE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A)

SWE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ismaeel Zia, Nathan Collins, Hamid Mahmood, Umar Nawaz, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Azam Khalil, Zaker Taqawi, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Baz Mohammad Ayubi.

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Peter Gallagher.

SWE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Mohan, Nathan Collins, Vanraaj Padhaal, Hamid Mahmood, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Azam Khalil, Zaker Taqawi, Mahesh Tambe, Tasaduq Hussain, Baz Mohammad Ayubi.

Captain: Hamid Mahmood. Vice-captain: Amjad Sher.

