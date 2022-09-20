SWE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the European Cricket Championship, Match 8

Sweden (SWE) will take on Finland (FIN) in the eighth match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SWE vs FIN Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Sweden are third in Group B, having won one out of their two matches. They lost their last game against Netherlands XI by 11 runs. Finland, on the other hand, have won their first two matches and are second in the standings. They won their last game against Hungary by five runs.

SWE vs FIN Match Details, European Cricket Championship

The eighth match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on September 20 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWE vs FIN, European Cricket Championship, Group B, Match 8

Date and Time: 20th September, 2022, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: The Cartama Oval, Cartama

SWE vs FIN Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The last three out of five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 120

Average second-innings score: 115

SWE vs FIN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sweden: L-W

Finland: W-W

SWE vs FIN probable playing 11s for today’s match

SWE injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SWE Probable Playing 11

Nusratullah Sultan (C), Faruk Ahmed, Share Ali, Shahzeb Choudhry, Umar Nawaz, Azam Khalil, Zabi Zahid, Zaker Taqawi, Prashant Shukla, Imal Zuwak, and Lemar Momand.

FIN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

FIN Probable Playing 11

Jonathan Scamans (wk), Ziaur Rehman, Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Nathan Collins (c), Adnan Ahmad, Mahesh Tambe, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Raaz Mohammad.

SWE vs FIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jonathan Scamans (2 matches, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 193.75)

Jonathan has scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 193.75 in two matches. He is a safe bet from the wicketkeeper section.

Top Batter pick

Share Ali (2 matches, 78 runs, Strike Rate: 236.36)

Share has been in excellent form with the bat in the tournament, smashing 78 runs at a strike rate of 236.36 in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Amjad Sher (2 matches, 62 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 258.33 and Economy Rate: 15.00)

Amjad can prove to be the best all-rounder pick as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. He has scored 62 runs while also scalping two wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Asaduzzaman (2 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.50)

Mohammad is expected to be a pivotal bowler for his side. He has seven wickets to his name in two matches.

SWE vs FIN match captain and vice-captain choices

Amjad Sher

Amjad should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Tuesday's match. He has scored 62 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 261.90, while also picking up two wickets.

Azam Khalil

Azam is a capable all-rounder with the ability to take the bowlers on from the first ball. Although he has scored only six runs in the opening two matches, he'll be hoping to make a solid comeback on Tuesday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SWE vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Asaduzzaman 7 wickets in 2 matches Amjad Sher 62 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Shahzeb Choudhry 11 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches Share Ali 78 runs in 2 matches Zaker Taqawi 8 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

SWE vs FIN match expert tips

Amjad Sher could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the SWE vs FIN game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SWE vs FIN match, click here!

SWE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

SWE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans

Batters: Share Ali, Mahesh Tambe, Nathan Collins

All-rounders: Azam Khalil (vc), Amjad Sher (c), Shahzeb Choudhry, Peter Gallagher

Bowlers: Zaker Taqawi, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Lemar Momand

SWE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

SWE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nusratullah Sultan

Batters: Nathan Collins, Share Ali, Debarchan Dash

All-rounders: Azam Khalil (vc), Amjad Sher (c), Zabi Zahid, Ziaur Rehman

Bowlers: Lemar Momand, Zaker Taqawi, Raaz Mohammad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far