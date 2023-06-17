SWE vs GER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Sweden T10 match – June 17, 2023

Sweden and Germany will take on each other in the second match of the 2023 ECI Sweden T10 edition on June 17. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden.

As we build up to this fixture, here are the top three players you can select as your captain or vice-captain for the SWE vs GER Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Naser Baluch (SWE) - 8.5 credits

The 23-year-old talented all-rounder can turn the game on his head. In 17 T10 innings, Baluch has scored 344 runs at an impressive average of 38 while striking it well over 230. He is a powerful striker of the cricket ball and has hit more sixes (42) than fours (10) in his entire career.

He can equally be devastating with the ball as he has picked up 16 wickets at a stunning average of 13.25. He bowls with perfect control and generally does well to keep it down to less than 6.6 RPO. Baluch is a genuine asset for his side and we suggest you feature him in your SWE vs GER Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Rohit Singh (GER) - 8.5 credit

Rohit has a prolific T10 record as a batsman over the past three years. He has scored at an outstanding strike rate of 194.23 and averages nearly 30. He loves playing all around the park and has clobbered 52 fours and 65 sixes so far in his career.

Rohit has a lot of match experience under his belt and has participated in 41 games so far. He can be your top pick for your SWE vs GER Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Imal Zuwak (SWE) - 9 credits

Zuwak bats with an explosive strike rate of 220 and averages 33.28 with the bat. He achieved his career-best T10 score of 93 against Kista CC where he brutally demolished their strong bowling attack. Zuwak deserves a place in your SWE vs GER Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

