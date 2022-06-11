SWE vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Germany T20I Tri-Series 2022 Match 6

Sweden (SWE) will take on Germany (GER) in the sixth match of the Germany T20I Tri-Series 2022 at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld on Saturday. Both teams suffered losses in their previous games.

Germany lost by 38 runs to Austria in their last match but had won their previous two matches. Sweden, on the other hand, have lost to both Germany and Austria and are yet to win a game in the competition.

Germany are comfortably sitting atop the points table with four points in three games, while Sweden are at the bottom.

SWE vs GER Probable Playing 11 today

SWE XI

Boshoff (wk), Khalid Zahid, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand, Zaker Taqawi, Ismaeel Zia Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Umar Nawaz, Hamid Mahmood, Azam Khalil, Sami Khalil, Wynand

GER XI

Talha Khan, Sachin Mandy (wk), Dylan Blignaut, Abdul Stanikzai, Walter Behr, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Rasul Ahmadi, Sri Vishnu Barathi, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Sajid Liaqat, Muslim Ashraf

Match Details

SWE vs GER, Germany T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 6th

Date & Time: June 11th 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague seems to be a balanced one. The wicket is expected to slow down as the match progresses. Spinners should come into play later on in an innings, as a result. Anything above 130 could be a par score.

Today’s SWE vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sachin Mandy: He has scored 31 runs in three innings at an average of 10.33, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Umar Nawaz: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the SWE, scoring 78 runs at an excellent average of 39.00 in two games. That makes him a must-have in your SWE vs GER Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Dylan Blignaut: Blignaut is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 54 runs and has also picked up five wickets at an average of 9.40 in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Muslim Ashraf: Ashraf has done exceptionally well with the ball in the tournament so far, taking four wickets at an impressive average of 12.00. That makes him an excellent pick for your Fantasy team.

Top three best players to pick in SWE vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team

Wynand Boshoff (SWE): 61 points

Abdul Rahimzei (GER): 84 points

Umar Nawaz (SWE): 120 points

Key stats for SWE vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Talha Khan – 39 runs in three games; batting average: 13.00

Wynand Boshoff - 29 runs in two games; batting average: 14.50

Azam Khalil – Three wickets in two games; bowling average: 4.66

SWE vs GER Dream 11 Prediction

SWE vs GER Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Mandy, Umar Nawaz, Abdul Stanikzai, Abhijit Venkatesh, Venkatraman Ganesan, Sri Vishnu Barathi, Azam Khalil, Dylan Blignaut, Muslim Ashraf, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand.

Captain: Dylan Blignaut | Vice-captain: Venkatraman Ganesan.

SWE vs GER Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wynand Boshoff, Umar Nawaz, Abdul Stanikzai, Abhijit Venkatesh, Venkatraman Ganesan, Sri Vishnu Barathi, Azam Khalil, Dylan Blignaut, Muslim Ashraf, Liam Karlsson, Walter Behr.

Captain: Dylan Blignaut | Vice-captain: Muslim Ashraf.

