SWE vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECI Sweden T10, Match 2

The second match of the ECI Sweden T10 will see Sweden (SWE) square off against Germany (GER) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Saturday, June 17. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SWE vs GER Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the second match of the tournament. Sweden will be playing their second game of the day, while Germany will be playing their first.

Irrespective of the first match's result Sweden will look to win the match in order to keep themselves in the top half of the points table at the start of the tournament. Germany, on the other hand, will try and get off to a great start by winning the match.

SWE vs GER Match Details

The second game of the ECI Sweden T10 will be played on June 17 at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The match will commence at 2.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SWE vs GER, Match 2, ECI Sweden T10

Date and Time: June 17, 2023, Saturday; 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.

SWE vs GER Probable Playing XIs

SWE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SWE Probable Playing XI

I Zuwak, A Zar, S Ahmad, S Khan, K Zahid, N Baluch, S Rahmani, S Choudhry, Z Taqawi, P Shukla, and N Mohammad.

GER Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GER Probable Playing XI

S Mandy, A Ali, R Singh, A Stanikzai, A Mohammad, S Naqaah, A Shakoor, G Rasul Ahmadi, S Srinivas, A Shirzad, and R Chinnasamy.

SWE vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Zuwak

I Zuwak has had a decent ECS tournament recently. He is in good touch and will be looking to maintain the form in this match also.

Batter

A Ali

A Ali bats in the top order and has the ability to go big from the very beginning of the innings. Ali will be a good pick for the match from the batter's section.

All-rounder

N Baluch

N Baluch will be an essential pick for the match. He can contribute effectively with both the bat and the ball and that makes him a great pick for the match.

Bowler

G Rasul Ahmadi

G Rasul Ahmadi can help his team's cause by picking up wickets both at the beginning of an inning and in the death overs. Ahmadi will be a key choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

SWE vs GER match captain and vice-captain choices

N Baluch

N Baluch is an effective player who can change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball. His ability to pick up points in both innings of a match makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain.

A Mohammad

A Mohammad bats in the top order and also bowls his full quota of overs. This makes him a great pick as he will give you plenty of chances to multiply the points.

Five Must-Picks for SWE vs GER, Match 2

I Zuwak

A Ali

N Baluch

A Mohammad

G Rasul Ahmadi

SWE vs GER Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for the bowlers, especially in the initial stages of the game. However, as the game goes by, the batters will be able to play through the line without much trouble. So, more players from the team that bats second seem to be a wise choice for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SWE vs GER Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

SWE vs GER Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: S Mandy, I Zuwak

Batters: R Singh, A Ali, A Zar

All-rounders: S Rahmani, N Baluch, A Mohammad

Bowlers: PShukla, Z Taqawi, G Rasul Ahmadi

SWE vs GER Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

SWE vs GER Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: S Mandy, I Zuwak

Batters: R Singh, A Ali, A Zar

All-rounders: S Rahmani, N Baluch, A Mohammad

Bowlers: PShukla, Z Taqawi, G Rasul Ahmadi

Poll : 0 votes