SWE vs GRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 17

Sweden (SWE) will take on Greece (GRE) in match 17 of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Monday at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa.

Both teams have had a dismal start to the tournament. Sweden have managed to win only one of their last three games. Greece, on the other hand, have had a very poor season and have lost all of their last three games.

Greece will be desperate to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Sweden are a relatively better team. Sweden are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SWE vs GRE Probable Playing XI

SWE Playing XI

Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Imal Zuwak, Wynand Boshoff (wk), Liam Karlsson, Zaker Taqawi, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia, Waqas Haider, Umar Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Hamid Mahmood

GRE Playing XI

Tasos Manousis (c), Georgios Galanis, Spiros Bogdos (wk), Aristides Karvelas, Amarpreet Mehmi, Christodoulos Bogdanos, Alex Karvelas, Aslam Mohammad, Geremy Fatouros, Peter Magafas, Andreas Gasteratos

Match Details

SWE vs GRE, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 17

Date and Time: July 18, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The surface at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is likely to be batting-friendly, but spinners could be key too. The par-score is around 150 runs.

SWE vs GRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Boshoff, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

A Venkatesh and U Nawaz are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. H Mahmood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

Z Taqawi and A Khalil are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Karvelas Ejegi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Fatouros and G Galanis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. L Karlsson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SWE vs GRE Dream11 prediction team

L Karlsson (SWE)

A Venkatesh (SWE)

Z Taqawi (SWE)

SWE vs GRE: Important stats for Dream11 team

L Karlsson - Nine runs and five wickets

Z Taqawi - Five runs and six wickets

A Venkatesh - 39 runs and eight wickets

SWE vs GRE Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: W Boshoff, H Mahmood, U Nawaz, A Mehmi, A Venkatesh, A Khalil, Z Taqawi, A Karvelas, L Karlsson, G Galanis, G Fatouros

Captain: A Venkatesh Vice Captain: Z Taqawi

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: W Boshoff, H Mahmood, U Nawaz, A Venkatesh, A Khalil, Z Taqawi, A Mohammad, A Karvelas, L Karlsson, G Galanis, G Fatouros

Captain: A Venkatesh Vice Captain: L Karlsson

