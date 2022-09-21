SWE vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Group B

Sweden (SWE) will take on Hungary (HUN) in the 15th game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday (September 21). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the SWE vs HUN Dream11 prediction.

Sweden have struggled with consistency, winning then losing and vice versa, and this trend has continued. They have won two of their four games and are coming off a win over Finland in their previous game, which was supported by their outstanding bowling performances.

Lemar Momand has been particularly impressive for them so far, and the team is counting on him to extend their winning run to two games.

Hungary, on the other hand, are yet to find the right balance and have performed poorly across the track. They have lost all four games and are currently ranked last in the points table.

SWE vs HUN, Match Details, ECC T10

The 15th game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between Sweden and Hungary will be played on September 21 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain. The game is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST.

Match: SWE vs HUN, Match 15, European Cricket Championship 2022

Date & Time: September 21, 2022; 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: Fancode

SWE vs HUN Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Ground is a balanced one and is conducive to batters. However, pacers could have some movement with the new ball. A total of around 120 could be a challenging one on this track.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Team Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Team Bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 120

Average 2nd innings score: 110

SWE vs HUN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sweden: W-L-W-L-W

Hungary: L-L-L-L-L

SWE vs HUN Probable Playing XIs

Sweden injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Sweden Probable Playing XI :

Share Ali, Faruk Ahmed, Rahim Safi, Nusratullah Sultan, Azam Khalil, Humayun Jyoti (wk), Zabi Zahid, Shahzeb Choudhry (c), Zabiullah Zadran, Lemar Momand, Zaker Taqawi

Hungary injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Hungary Probable Playing XI

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Ximus du Plooy, Zahir Safi, Maaz Bhaiji, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar, Khaibar Deldar (c), Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Kalum Akurugoda, Sandeep Mohandas

SWE vs HUN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nusratullah Sultan (114 runs in four games)

Sultan has collected 114 runs in four innings in the competition so far, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He is expected to play a key role in this match.

Top Batter Pick

Share Ali (153 runs in four games)

He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Sweden, scoring 153 runs at a strike rate of over 150 in four games this season. That makes him a must-have in your SWE vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shahzeb Choudhry (17 runs & five wickets in four games )

Shahzeb has so far impressed everyone with his all-round performance, scoring 17 runs and taking five wickets at an outstanding average of 13.67 and an economy rate of 7.61 in four games. He could be a valuable pick for your SWE vs HUN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Abhitesh Prasher (48 runs & six wickets in four matches)

Prasher is a top bowler for his team and can also contribute with the bat. He has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 8.75, making him an absolute must-have for your SWE vs HUN Dream11 fantasy team.

SWE vs HUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Zaker Taqawi

He's a fantastic all-rounder who has consistently delivered on all fronts. He scored six runs and took three wickets against Denmark, earning him the captaincy for today's game.

Lemar Momand

Lemar is a decent left fast bowler who likes to hit hard lengths. With his left-arm fast bowling prowess, he has troubled batters, taking seven wickets in four games, making him an excellent vice-captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for SWE vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats (T20I) Harsh Mandhyan 35 runs & 2 wickets in four games Sandeep Mohandas Two wickets in four games Zabihullah Zadran 42 runs in four games Azam Khalil 19 runs & 1 wicket in four games Rahim Safi 11 runs & 2 wickets in two games

SWE vs HUN match expert tips match 15th, ECC T10

Share Ali batted brilliantly against the Netherlands XI, scoring 52 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 216.67, with seven sixes and one four. He is an excellent pick for your multiple fantasy team and could be an easy captaincy pick for today's game.

SWE vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15th, Head To Head League

SWE vs HUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Nusratullah Sultan

Batters: Share Ali, Kalum Akurugoda, Khaibar Deldar

All-Rounders: Zabi Zahid, Shahzeb Choudhry, Zeeshan Kukikhel

Bowlers: Lemar Momand, Zaker Taqawi, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar

SWE vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15th, Grand League

SWE vs HUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Nusratullah Sultan

Batters: Share Ali, Faruk Ahmed, Khaibar Deldar

All-Rounders: Zabi Zahid, Shahzeb Choudhry, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Ximus du Plooy

Bowlers: Lemar Momand, Zaker Taqawi, Abhitesh Prashar

