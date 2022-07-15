SWE vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 9

Sweden (SWE) will take on Italy (ITA) in the ninth match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Friday at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa.

Italy are one of the strongest teams in this year's ICC Group A Qualifiers, winning both matches by big margins. Sweden, meanwhile, are coming off an eight-wicket win over Croatia

Sweden will look to win this game, but Italy are a relatively better team and are expected to emerge victorious.

SWE vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

SWE

Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Imal Zuwak, Wynand Boshoff (wk), Liam Karlsson, Zaker Taqawi, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia, Waqas Haider, Umar Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Hamid Mahmood.

ITA

Manpreet Singh (wk), Joy Perera, Gian Meade, Marcus Campopiano, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Crishan Kalugamage, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: SWE vs ITA, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 9.

Date and Time: July 15, 2022; 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa should aid batting, but spinners could be key too. The par-score is around 150 runs.

SWE vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

W Boshoff, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 fantasy team. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. M Singh is another good pick.

Batters

U Nawaz and A Venkatesh are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. J Perera is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic games.

All-rounders

Z Taqawi and H Maneti are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. B Khan is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for this game are C Kalugamage and G Kyle. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. L Karlsson is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in SWE vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

A Venkatesh (SWE)

C Kalugamage (ITA)

Z Taqawi (SWE).

SWE vs ITA: Key stats for Dream11 team

Z Taqawi - 3 runs and 6 wickets

C Kalugamage - 3 wickets

A Venkatesh - 38 runs and 5 wickets,

SWE vs ITA Dream11 Prediction (T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A)

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #1: W Boshoff, J Perera, U Nawaz, A Venkatesh, M Campopiano, HJ Maneti, Z Taqawi, C Kalugamage, B Mohammad, G Kyle, L Karlsson.

Captain: Z Taqawi. Vice Captain: A Venkatesh.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: W Boshoff, U Nawaz, A Venkatesh, M Campopiano, HJ Maneti, A Khalil, Z Taqawi, C Kalugamage, B Mohammad, G Kyle, L Karlsson.

Captain: A Venkatesh. Vice Captain: Z Taqawi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far