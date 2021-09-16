SWE vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Sweden will be up against Luxembourg in the 16th match of the ECC T10 on 16th September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Sweden are placed in fourth position in the ECC-T10 points table. They have won two of their five matches and will be aiming to register their third victory of the season.

Luxembourg haven’t won a single game in this tournament. They now sit at the bottom of the table and will look forward to their first victory in the league.

SWE vs LUX Probable Playing 11 Today

Sweden

Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh (C), Sami Rahmani, Khalid Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Imal Zuwak, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami, Ismaeel Zia (WK)

Luxembourg

Raju Akulwar, Thomas Martin, Mohammad Dilshad, Tony Whiteman (C), Oscar Whiteman, Sambhav Puri, Akhilesh Kumar (WK), Aanand Pandey, Amit Dhingra, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh

Match Details

SWE vs LUX, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 16th September 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval in Cartama has been a good surface to bat on over the last few matches. Bowlers will be challenged to bowl on this wicket, with shorter boundaries on offer. Thus, the team winning the toss would probably choose to bat first.

Today’s SWE vs LUX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tony Whiteman: Tony will be a good option in the wicket-keeper section. He has been fairly consistent and can get some quick runs at the top of the order.

Batsmen

Roshan Vishwanath: Roshan is an opening batsman who plays for Luxembourg. He has scored a total of 78 runs at a strike rate of 159.

Rahel Khan: Rahel has brilliantly performed in the league by scoring 101 runs in six matches at an impressive strike rate of 214. He is the second highest run-getter for Sweden and will be looking to deliver once again for his team.

All-rounders

Thomas Martin: Thomas has been in decent form this tournament. He has scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 127.94.

Azam Khalil: Khalil has contributed to both aspects of the game. He has scored 86 runs and picked up a total of 8 wickets in the last six games.

Bowlers

Khalid Zahid: Khalid has been a reliable player with the ball. He has picked up 6 wickets with an excellent economy of 6.69 so far.

Harpal Singh: Harpal has a total of four wickets under his belt so far in this tournament and is expected to be a key player in today's game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SWE vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

Zabi Zahid: 6 matches, 221 points

Tony Whiteman: 4 matches, 153 points

Abhijit Venkatesh: 6 matches, 240 points

Khalid Zahid: 5 matches, 275 points

Azam Khalil: 6 matches, 387 points

Important stats for SWE vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

Share Ali: 6 matches, 118 runs

Tony Whiteman: 4 matches, 93 runs

Thomas Martin: 5 matches, 87 runs

Khalid Zahid: 6 matches, 6 wickets

Azam Khalil: 6 matches, 8 wickets

SWE vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Today

SWE vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tony Whiteman, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Roshan Vishwanath, Sambhav Puri, Azam Khalil, Mohammad Dilshad, Abhijit Venkatesh, Khalid Zahid, Oktai Gholami, Harpal SIngh

Captain: Azam Khalil Vice-Captain: Khalid Zahid

SWE vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tony Whiteman, Share Ali, Zabi Zahid, Aanand Pandey, Sambhav Puri, Azam Khalil, Thomas Martin, Abhijit Venkatesh, Khalid Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Harpal Singh

Captain: Share Ali Vice-Captain: Abhijit Venkatesh

Edited by Diptanil Roy