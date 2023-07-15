SWE vs POR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Hungary T10 match – July 15, 2023

The third match of the ECI Hungary T10 between Sweden and Portugal is scheduled on July 15 at GB Oval, Szodliget from 04:45 PM IST.

Sweden consists of notable players like Share Ali, Saeed Ahmad, Khalid Zahid, and Prashant Shukla, who have been in fine form lately. On the other hand, Portugal will showcase some renowned names such as Kuldeep Gholiya, Aamer Ikram, Anthony Chambers, and Francoise Stoman.

Here are three players you can consider as captain or vice-captain in the HUN vs POR Dream11 match.

#3 Francoise Stoman (POR) - 9.0 credits

Francoise Stoman is an experienced Portuguese bowling all-rounder who can be useful in both departments. He has played 23 T10 matches this year having scored 195 runs at a stellar strike rate of 183.96. Stoman has also bagged 19 wickets with the ball making him a good all-rounder option.

#2 Anthony Chambers (POR) - 9.0 credits

Anthony Chambers, a talented opening batter from Portugal, has showcased his remarkable ability to score runs quickly with his explosive batting skills. In the current year, he has participated in eight T10 matches and slammed 303 runs. His most memorable performance was against Malta, where he achieved his career-best innings of an unbeaten 78.

#1 Saeed Ahmed (SWE) - 7.5 credits

Saeed has extensive experience of playing over 30 matches in T10 cricket, maintaining a commendable average of 31.47. This year, he has amassed 556 runs in 18 matches at an average of 46.33 and an explosive strike rate of 292.63. Hence, he holds great potential as a trump card for the captain or vice-captain role in your HUN vs POR Dream11 team.

