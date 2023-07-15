Sweden will take on Portugal in match number three of the ECI Hungary 2023 at the GB Oval, Szodliget on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SWE vs POR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Sweden has an inconsistent record in T20I cricket. They have eight wins and 12 losses from 21 matches. On the other hand, Portugal has been excellent in the T20I format. They have a win-loss record of 18-4 from 22 games. Both teams will be eyeing a strong start.

SWE vs POR, Match Details

The third match of the ECI Hungary 2023 between Sweden and Portugal will be played on July 15, 2023, at GB Oval, Szodliget. The game is set to take place at 4:45 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SWE vs POR

Date & Time: July 15th 2023, 4:45 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The track at the GB Oval in Szodliget is usually a good one to bat on and teams have consistently got big scores at this venue. Thus, a high-scoring game could be on the cards.

SWE vs POR Probable Playing 11 today

Sweden Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sweden Probable Playing XI: Share Ali, Imal Zuwak (wk), Abu Zar, Zaker Taqawi, Zabi Zahid, Shahzeb Choudhry (c), Sami Rahmani, Saeed Ahmed, Naser Baluch, Khalid Zahid, Prashant Shukla

Portugal Team News

No major injury concerns.

Portugal Probable Playing XI: Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Anthony Chambers, Aamer Ikram, Sharn Gomes, Muhammad Adnan, Najjam Shahzad (c), Francoise Stoman, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire, Junaid Khan, Shayaddur Rahman

Today’s SWE vs POR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kuldeep Gholiya

Kuldeep Gholiya has a good record in T10 cricket. He has scored 1,359 runs at an average of 25.64 and a strike-rate of 180.00. He has hit 160 fours and 70 sixes in his 60-game career.

Top Batter Pick

Suman Ghimire

Suman Ghimire has batted well in the T10 tournaments he has been a part of. He has made 1,247 runs while averaging 25.44 and striking at 158.85. His off-spin has resulted in 20 scalps at an economy rate of 8.45.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sami Rahmani

Sami Rahmani can be effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 467 runs at a strike-rate of 215.20. He has picked up 21 wickets in his T10 career.

Top Bowler Pick

Najjam Shahzad

Najjam Shahzad can make big contributions with both bat and ball. He has aggregated 1,295 runs while striking at 177.39. He has returned with 44 scalps at an economy rate of 8.58.

SWE vs POR match captain and vice-captain choices

Francoise Stoman

Francoise Stoman can contribute effectively with both bat and ball. The pace-bowling all-rounder has got 791 runs at a strike-rate of 177.35. With the ball, he has taken 23 wickets.

Share Ali

Share Ali is someone who can have a high impact with the bat and he can get big runs at a rapid rate. He has amassed 1,519 while averaging 31 and striking at 213.64 in his ECS T10 career. He has smashed 124 sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SWE vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Share Ali (SWE)

Francoise Stoman (POR)

Share Ali (SWE)

Najjam Shahzad (POR)

Suman Ghimire (POR)

SWE vs POR match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and big-hitting top-order batters. They could be the key. Thus, the likes of Kuldeep Gholiya, Imal Zuwak, Share Ali, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan, and Najjam Shahzad will be the ones to watch out for.

SWE vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Sweden vs Portugal - ECI Hungary 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kuldeep Gholiya, Imal Zuwak

Batters: Anthony Chambers, Share Ali, Saeed Ahmed, Suman Ghimire

All-rounders: Francoise Stoman, Sami Rahmani

Bowlers: Prashant Shukla, Junaid Khan, Najjam Shahzad

SWE vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sweden vs Portugal - ECI Hungary 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kuldeep Gholiya, Imal Zuwak

Batters: Share Ali, Muhammad Adnan, Suman Ghimire

All-rounders: Francoise Stoman, Sami Rahmani, Naser Baluch

Bowlers: Prashant Shukla, Junaid Khan, Najjam Shahzad