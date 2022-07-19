SWE vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, 5th Place Playoff

Sweden (SWE) will take on Romania (ROM) in the fifth-placed Playoff of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Tuesday at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa.

They didn't have a great start to the tournament and have not played to the best of their potential. Sweden have managed to win only two of their last four games. Romania have had a season full of ups and downs and have managed to win only two of their last four games.

Romania will be desperate to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Sweden are a relatively better team. Sweden are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SWE vs ROM Probable Playing XI

SWE Playing XI

Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Imal Zuwak, Wynand Boshoff (wk), Liam Karlsson, Zaker Taqawi, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia, Waqas Haider, Umar Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Hamid Mahmood

ROM Playing XI

Abdul Shakoor, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ijaz Hussain, Shantanu Vashisht, Gaurav Mishra, Manmeet Koli, Cosmin Zavoiu

Match Details

SWE vs ROM, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, 5th Place Playoff

Date and Time: July 19, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The surface at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa should aid batting, but spinners are likely to get some assistance too. The par-score is around 150 runs.

SWE vs ROM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Boshoff, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

A Venkatesh and S Nadigotla are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. H Mahmood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

Z Taqawi and A Khalil are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Vashisht and B Mohammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. L Karlsson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SWE vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

L Karlsson (SWE)

A Venkatesh (SWE)

T Singh (ROM)

SWE vs ROM: Important stats for Dream11 team

L Karlsson - Nine runs and seven wickets

Z Taqawi - Eight runs and eight wickets

A Venkatesh - 39 runs and eight wickets

SWE vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: W Boshoff, H Mahmood, S Nadigotla, A Venkatesh, A Khalil, Z Taqawi, V Saini, T Singh, L Karlsson, S Vashisht, B Mohammad

Captain: T Singh Vice Captain: A Venkatesh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: W Boshoff, H Mahmood, S Periyalwar, A Venkatesh, A Khalil, Z Taqawi, V Saini, T Singh, L Karlsson, S Vashisht, B Mohammad

Captain: T Singh Vice Captain: A Khalil

