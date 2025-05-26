SWE-W vs IOM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2, 5th T20I

The fifth T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2 will see Sweden Women (SWE-W) squaring off against Isle of Man Women (IOM-W) at the Simar Cricket Ground in Rome on Monday, May 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SWE-W vs IOM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sweden Women won their first match against Spain Women by 13 runs. They smashed 104 runs while batting first and were able to restrict Spain Women for only 91 runs. Isle of Man Women, on the other hand, lost their first match to Italy Women by a massive margin of eight wickets.

Isle of Man Women will look to make a comeback in today's match.

SWE-W vs IOM-W Match Details

The fifth T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2 will be played on May 26 at the Simar Cricket Ground in Rome. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWE-W vs IOM-W, 5th T20I match

Date and Time: 26th May 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Simar Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch at Simar Cricket Ground in Rome is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both the teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Germany Women and Spain Women, where a total of 250 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

SWE-W vs IOM-W Form Guide

SWE-W - W

IOM-W - L

SWE-W vs IOM-W Probable Playing XI

SWE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Anya Vaidya, Eman Asim, Elsa Thelander (wk), Kanchan Rana, Gunjan Shukla, Imali Jayasooriya, Gaya Jayaweera, Hareer Chamto, Zara Mohammad, Abhilasha Singh, Surya Ravuri

IOM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Lucy Barnett (c), Kim Carney, Ellan Cleator, Clare Crowe, Georgie Ford, Sam Hassall, Caitlin Henry, Jo Hicks, Lola Hornby-Wheeler, Dani Murphy, Rachel Overman

SWE-W vs IOM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Thelander

E Thelander is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. R Webster is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

K Carney

A Singh and K Carney are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Carney will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. E Asim is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

L Barnett

L Barnett and A Vaidya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. L Barnett will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. C Henery is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

G Shukla

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Shukla and J Hicks. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. G Shukla will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. D Murphy is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

SWE-W vs IOM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Barnett

L Barnett was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

A Vaidya

A Vaidya is one of the most crucial picks from the Sweden Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

5 Must-Picks for SWE-W vs IOM-W, 5th T20I match

L Barnett

A Vaidya

C Henery

A Singh

K Rana

Sweden Women vs Isle of Man Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sweden Women vs Isle of Man Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: E Thelander

Batters: A Singh, K Carney

All-rounders: L Barnett, K Rana, C Henery, A Vaidya, I Jayasooriya

Bowlers: G Shukla, J Hicks, D Murphy

Sweden Women vs Isle of Man Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: E Thelander

Batters: K Carney

All-rounders: L Barnett, K Rana, C Henery, A Vaidya, I Jayasooriya

Bowlers: G Shukla, J Hicks, C Perry, S Ravuri

