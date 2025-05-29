SWE-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2, 13th T20I

The 13th T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2 will see Sweden Women (SWE-W) squaring off against Jersey Women (JER-W). The Simar Cricket Ground in Rome will host the clash on Thursday, May 29. Here's all you need to know about the SWE-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sweden Women have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Germany Women by 39 runs. Jersey Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match against the Isle of Man Women by 49 runs.

Jersey Women will look to maintain their winning momentum, while Sweden Women will try to make a strong comeback.

SWE-W vs JER-W Match Details

The 13th T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2 will be played on May 29 at the Simar Cricket Ground in Rome. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWE-W vs JER-W, 13th T20I match

Date and Time: 29th May 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Simar Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch at Simar Cricket Ground in Rome is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Jersey Women and Isle of Man Women, where a total of 231 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

SWE-W vs JER-W Form Guide

SWE-W - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

JER-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

SWE-W vs JER-W Probable Playing XI

SWE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Anya Vaidya, Eman Asim, Elsa Thelander (wk), Kanchan Rana, Gunjan Shukla, Imali Jayasooriya, Gaya Jayaweera, Hareer Chamto, Zara Mohammad, Abhilasha Singh, Surya Ravuri

JER-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Maguire (wk), A Aikenhead, M Da Rocha, N Greig, G Wetherall, A Merritt, T Smith, O Bastin, C Greechan, G Mallet, F Tanguy

SWE-W vs JER-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Thelander

E Thelander is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. M Maguire is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

E Asim

A Aikenhead and E Asim are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. E Asim will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 91 runs in the last three matches. A Singh is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Merritt

G Wetherall and A Merritt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Merritt will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 77 runs in the last match against Italy Women. A Vaidya is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

G Shukla

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Shukla and F Tanguy. Both players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. G Shukla will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. C Greechan is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

SWE-W vs JER-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Merritt

A Merritt was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 77 runs and bowled four overs in the last match against Italy Women.

G Wetherall

G Wetherall is one of the most crucial picks from the Jersey Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She smashed 36 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match against Italy Women.

5 Must-Picks for SWE-W vs JER-W, 13th T20I match

G Wetherall

A Merritt

K Rana

F Tanguy

E Asim

Sweden Women vs Jersey Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sweden Women vs Jersey Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: E Thelander

Batters: E Asim, A Aikenhead

All-rounders: K Rana, A Vaidya, I Jayasooriya, G Wetherall, A Merritt

Bowlers: G Shukla, F Tanguy, C Greechan

Sweden Women vs Jersey Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: E Thelander

Batters: E Asim

All-rounders: K Rana, A Vaidya, I Jayasooriya, G Wetherall, A Merritt

Bowlers: G Shukla, F Tanguy, S Ravuri, Z Mohammad

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

