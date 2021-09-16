SWE vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 18

Sweden will take on Belgium in match number 18 of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval on Thursday.
Sweden have blown hot and cold in the European Cricket Championship. They have won two and lost three while one of their games was washed out. They are currently fourth in the points table. Belgium, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the European Cricket Championship standings with five wins and a loss.
SWE vs BEL Probable Playing 11 Today
Sweden: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Sami Rahmani, Ismaeel Zia, Zabi Zahid, Khalid Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (wk), Oktai Gholami
Belgium: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Ali Raza (wk), Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat, Fahim Bhatti, Adnan Razzaq
Match Details
SWE vs BEL, 18th Match, European Cricket Championship
Date & Time: September 16th 2021, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on as the runs keep flowing at the venue. Teams have racked up big scores consistently here and more of the same can be expected for today's game as well.
Today’s SWE vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Ali Raza – The Belgium stumper has mustered 41 runs at a strike rate of 141.47 in the European Cricket Championship.
Batsmen
Rahel Khan – The Sweden opener has got some good starts in the tournament, managing 73 runs while striking at 214.70.
Sheikh Sheraz – The Belgium skipper has contributed nicely with both the bat and ball. He has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 209.30 and also taken two wickets.
All-rounders
Azam Khalil – Khalil has been in superb form with the ball, picking up seven wickets from as many overs. He has also chipped in with 47 useful runs.
Saber Zakhil – Zakhil has scored 106 runs at a strike rate of 246.51 while also taking two wickets at an economy of 9.5.
Bowlers
Khalid Zahid - The Sweden fast bowler has returned with five wickets at an economy rate of 4.71.
Shagharai Sefat – Sefat might have been expensive, but he has taken six wickets in the European Cricket Championship so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in SWE vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team
Azam Khalil (SWE): 387 points
Shagharai Sefat (BEL): 278 points
Khalid Zahid (SWE): 275 points
Saber Zakhil (BEL): 272 points
Abhijit Venkatesh (SWE): 240 points
Important stats for SWE vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team
Azam Khalil: 47 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 213.63 ER – 8.28
Khalid Zahid: 5 wickets; ER – 4.71
Saber Zakhil: 106 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 246.51 & ER – 9.5
Shagharai Sefat: 6 wickets; ER – 9.77
SWE vs BEL Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ali Raza, Rahel Khan, Zabi Zahid, Sheikh Sheraz, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh, Murid Ekrami, Khalid Zahid, Shagharai Sefat
Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Saber Zakhil
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Raza, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Zabi Zahid, Sheikh Sheraz, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Azam Khalil, Murid Ekrami, Khalid Zahid, Shagharai Sefat
Captain: Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Rahel Khan