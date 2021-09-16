SWE vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 18

Sweden will take on Belgium in match number 18 of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval on Thursday.

Sweden have blown hot and cold in the European Cricket Championship. They have won two and lost three while one of their games was washed out. They are currently fourth in the points table. Belgium, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the European Cricket Championship standings with five wins and a loss.

SWE vs BEL Probable Playing 11 Today

Sweden: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Sami Rahmani, Ismaeel Zia, Zabi Zahid, Khalid Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (wk), Oktai Gholami

Belgium: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Ali Raza (wk), Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat, Fahim Bhatti, Adnan Razzaq

Match Details

SWE vs BEL, 18th Match, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: September 16th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on as the runs keep flowing at the venue. Teams have racked up big scores consistently here and more of the same can be expected for today's game as well.

Today’s SWE vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ali Raza – The Belgium stumper has mustered 41 runs at a strike rate of 141.47 in the European Cricket Championship.

Batsmen

Rahel Khan – The Sweden opener has got some good starts in the tournament, managing 73 runs while striking at 214.70.

Sheikh Sheraz – The Belgium skipper has contributed nicely with both the bat and ball. He has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 209.30 and also taken two wickets.

All-rounders

Azam Khalil – Khalil has been in superb form with the ball, picking up seven wickets from as many overs. He has also chipped in with 47 useful runs.

Saber Zakhil – Zakhil has scored 106 runs at a strike rate of 246.51 while also taking two wickets at an economy of 9.5.

Bowlers

Khalid Zahid - The Sweden fast bowler has returned with five wickets at an economy rate of 4.71.

Shagharai Sefat – Sefat might have been expensive, but he has taken six wickets in the European Cricket Championship so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in SWE vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team

Azam Khalil (SWE): 387 points

Shagharai Sefat (BEL): 278 points

Khalid Zahid (SWE): 275 points

Saber Zakhil (BEL): 272 points

Abhijit Venkatesh (SWE): 240 points

Important stats for SWE vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team

Azam Khalil: 47 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 213.63 ER – 8.28

Khalid Zahid: 5 wickets; ER – 4.71

Saber Zakhil: 106 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 246.51 & ER – 9.5

Shagharai Sefat: 6 wickets; ER – 9.77

SWE vs BEL Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Sweden vs Belgium - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ali Raza, Rahel Khan, Zabi Zahid, Sheikh Sheraz, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh, Murid Ekrami, Khalid Zahid, Shagharai Sefat

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Saber Zakhil

Dream11 Team for Sweden vs Belgium - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Raza, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Zabi Zahid, Sheikh Sheraz, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Azam Khalil, Murid Ekrami, Khalid Zahid, Shagharai Sefat

Captain: Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Rahel Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar