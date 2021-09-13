SWE vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2021, Match 2

Sweden (SWE) will take on Norway (NOR) in match number two of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Sweden only made their T20I debut in 2021 and have played seven games so far, winning three and losing four. Norway, meanwhile, have featured in 10 T20Is, managing just two wins.

SWE vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

Sweden: Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Imal Zuwak, Khalid Zahid, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami

Norway: Raza Iqbal (c), Khizer Ahmed (wk), Walid Ghauri, Wahidullah Sahak, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Usman Arif, Faizan Mumtaz, Hayatullah Niazi, Vinay Ravi, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Pritvhi Bhart

Match Details

SWE vs NOR, 2nd Match, European Cricket Championship T10

Date & Time: September 13th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cartama Oval is likely to assist the batters, with the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat. However, there might be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball.

Today’s SWE vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Khizer Ahmed – The Norway wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to open the batting. He can score some crucial runs at the top of the order.

Batsmen

Rahel Khan – Rahel Khan has been one of Sweden's batting mainstays. He has a knack for getting big runs at the top of the order.

Raza Iqbal – The Norway skipper has amassed 150 runs and picked up 12 wickets in T20Is.

All-rounders

Abhijit Venkatesh – The Sweden captain has been decent with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 174 runs and taken nine wickets in T20Is.

Muhammad Sher Sahak - Sher Sahak has chipped in nicely with the bat, amassing 118 runs in five T20Is.

Bowlers

Oktai Gholami – Gholami has the ability to keep the runflow in check and take wickets too. He has four scalps to his name from five T20Is.

Syed Waqas Ahmed - Waqas Ahmed has been quite consistent with the ball for Norway, picking up eight wickets at an economy of 6.69.

Top 5 best players to pick in SWE vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Rahel Khan (SWE)

Abhijit Venkatesh (SWE)

Raza Iqbal (NOR)

Share Ali (SWE)

Syed Waqas Ahmed (NOR)

Important stats for SWE vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Abhijit Venkatesh: 174 runs & 9 wickets; SR – 122.53 ER – 6.60 (T20I career)

Rahel Khan: 133 runs; SR – 129.12 (T20I career)

Raza Iqbal: 150 runs & 12 wickets; SR – 102.04 & ER – 5.25 (T20I career)

Syed Waqas Ahmed: 8 wickets; ER – 6.69 (T20I career)

SWE vs NOR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Sweden vs Norway - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khizer Ahmed, Raza Iqbal, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Wahidullah Sahak, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Oktai Gholami, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Pritvhi Bhart

Captain: Rahel Khan. Vice-captain: Abhijit Venkatesh

Dream11 Team for Sweden vs Norway - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khizer Ahmed, Ismaeel Zia, Raza Iqbal, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Walid Ghauri, Abhijit Venkatesh, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami, Syed Waqas Ahmed

Captain: Share Ali. Vice-captain: Raza Iqbal

Edited by Samya Majumdar