SWI vs FRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 7

Switzerland (SWI) will lock horns with France (FRA) in the seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Monday, July 25.

Switzerland will be kicking off their ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B campaign today. France, on the other hand, are second in the Group 2 standings after winning their opening match against the Czech Republic by 51 runs.

SWI vs FRA Probable Playing 11 Today

SWI XI

Nicolas Henderson (WK), Idrees Haque, Arjun Vinod, Anser Mehmood, Aidan Andrews (C), Asad Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Aneesh Kumar, Azeem Nazir, Noorkhan Ahmadi.

FRA XI

Hevit Alodin (WK), Lingeswaran Canessane, Jubaid Ahamed, Gustav McKeon, Noman Amjad (C), Rahmatullah Mangal, Mouhammad Dawood, Rohullah Mangal, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Abdul Mahathir, Zain Ahmad.

Match Details

SWI vs FRA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 7

Date and Time: 25th July 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground is a balanced one. The batters will have to play out the initial phase, which will be dominated by the pacers. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 135 runs.

Today’s SWI vs FRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hevit Alodin Jackson: Jackson is a reliable batter who scored a crucial 38-run knock at a strike rate of 88.37 in the last match. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Aidan Andrews: Andrews has been an instrumental player for Switzerland in recent years. He has scored 30 runs and scalped four wickets in five T20Is.

Gustav McKeon: McKeon smashed 76 runs at a strike rate of 140.74 in the last match.

All-rounders

Noman Amjad: Amjad scored 23 runs and also took one crucial wicket in the last match.

Rahmatullah Mangal: Mangal could prove to be the difference between the two teams in Monday's contest. He scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in the last game.

Bowlers

Ali Nayyer: Nayyer could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. He has scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.68, while also scoring 78 runs in six T20Is.

Mouhammad Dawood: Dawood is a lethal bowler who bowled brilliantly in the last match, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 4.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in SWI vs FRA Dream11 prediction team

Gustav McKeon (FRA) - 108 points

Noman Amjad (FRA) - 73 points

Rahmatullah Mangal (FRA) - 66 points

Hevit Alodin Jackson (FRA) - 54 points

Mouhammad Dawood (FRA) - 35 points

Important Stats for SWI vs FRA Dream11 prediction team

Gustav McKeon: 76 runs in 1 match; SR - 140.74

Noman Amjad: 23 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 191.67 and ER - 5.50

Rahmatullah Mangal: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.75

Hevit Alodin Jackson: 38 runs in 1 match; SR - 88.37

Mouhammad Dawood: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 4.50

SWI vs FRA Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B)

SWI vs FRA Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hevit Alodin Jackson, Aidan Andrews, Anser Mehmood, Gustav McKeon, Faheem Nazir, Arjun Vinod, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Ashwin Vinod, Ali Nayyer, Mouhammad Dawood.

Captain: Faheem Nazir. Vice-captain: Noman Amjad.

SWI vs FRA Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hevit Alodin Jackson, Aidan Andrews, Anser Mehmood, Gustav McKeon, Faheem Nazir, Arjun Vinod, Noman Amjad, Ashwin Vinod, Ali Nayyer, Mouhammad Dawood, Zain Ahmad.

Captain: Faheem Nazir. Vice-captain: Aidan Andrews.

